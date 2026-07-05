Three Rangers Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Tigers, Casey Mize

In case you haven't heard, it's an NBC kind of day across Major League Baseball.

On Sunday, MLB has partnered with NBC, Peacock and NBC Sports Network to do something unique.

Every Major League game will be shown across that family of networks. So, if one is looking for the Texas Rangers game with the Detroit Tigers just go to Peacock or NBC Sports Network.

As for the game, the Rangers (45-44) will be looking to bounce back after losing to the Tigers (39-50), 3-0 on Saturday. Texas managed just three hits off Tigers pitching, two games after scoring 10 runs off starter Framber Valdez and the bullpen.

The Rangers pitching was fine. Starter Cal Quantrill gave up three runs, Ben Peoples made his Major League debut and Chris Martin came off the injured list. All gave the Rangers solid innings. But it's back to the starting rotation on Sunday as the Rangers start Kumar Rocker.

If the game is close, Rangers fans might get their first look at reliever Jacob Latz since he was named to the American League All Star team on Saturday.

Texas enters Sunday’s game one-half game back of the Seattle Mariners (46-44) in the AL West.

Here is Sunday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 5, 2026

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

1B Jake Burger

SS Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

LF Josh Smith (L)

C Elias Diaz

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Sunday: 2:30 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Peacock/NBC Sports Network; Tigers: Peacock/NBC Sports Network. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM

Starting Pitchers

Thursday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-6, 3.83) vs. Tigers RHP Casey Mize (3-5, 2.63)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Nicky Lopez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicky Lopez: The infielder, signed about a month ago, has become an everyday player for Texas with Corey Seager out of the lineup. He needs to be in the lineup on Sunday because he has the best long-term history against Mize — a .357 batting average in 14 at-bats with three RBI. He's the only Rangers hitter with double-digit at-bats against Mize, thanks to his time in the AL Central with the Kansas City Royals.

Ezequiel Duran: The rest of the lineup’s experience with Mize is limited. But Duran has two career at-bats against him with an RBI. Aside from Lopez, Duran is the only other Rangers player with an RBI against Mize. You can rightly say Duran was passed over for the All-Star team.

Josh Jung: The other Rangers hitter with a legit gripe at the All-Star Team doesn’t have a career at-bat against Mize. But athletes use minor slights as motivation, don’t they? Jung could do that here. He’s slashing .297/.362/.449 with nine home runs and 34 RBI.