Rangers Chasing Playoff Magic Number as They Prepare for Final Homestand

The Texas Rangers don’t have a magic number when it comes to a playoff berth. In fact, it’s been a while since they had one.

The magic number isn’t official. But when the Rangers led the American League West a few weeks ago, they had a magic number. But Texas hasn’t had one since. What the Rangers do have is what MLB calls a wild card elimination number. That number is 11.

But if Texas (74-76) can either catch the Houston Astros in the AL West or the Cleveland Guardians in the AL wild card race, then the Rangers would reclaim a magic number.

The best news for Texas is that the schedule helps it, if for no other reason than the Rangers’ ability to win games at home.

Rangers Final Playoff Chase is Here

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers have nine of their final 12 games at home, starting Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox. Following that, the Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets. Then, Texas goes to Minnesota to finish off the season. Texas has one of the best home records in baseball (40-32).

The Rangers are one game behind the Houston Astros (75-75) after Houston was swept by the Tampa Bay Rays last weekend and the Rangers won two out of three games against Arizona their first road series win since late June.

Houston seems to be tailing off a bit since it took a three-game lead over the Rangers at the start of last week. The Astros lost four out of six on its last road trip. Houston is home this week, with three games against the Kansas City Royals and three games against the Atlanta Braves. Houston’s final six games are on the road, all against AL West teams.

As for the wild card, Texas received plenty of help on Monday. The Cleveland Guardians lost to the Chicago White Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the Detroit Tigers. Thanks to those losses, the race tightened. The Guardians still hold the final AL wild card berth, but they are now a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays and 1.5 games ahead of the Rangers.

Texas would much rather win the division, which comes with a home wild card series. That was a benefit Texas didn't have in 2023 when it won the World Series. But, after a week of trying desperately to stay within striking distance, the Rangers are now there. With a great week at home, the Rangers could be playoff down.