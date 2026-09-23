What Rangers Latest Injured List Move Means for Potential Playoff Run

Right before Tuesday’s game, the Texas Rangers made three more injured list moves, in addition to activating pitcher Peyton Gray.

The Rangers moved designated hitter Joc Pederson to the 10-day injured list with a fracture in his left wrist. Texas activated outfielder Michael Helman from the 60-day injured list to take his place. And, Texas moved pitcher Cal Quantrill from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

What does each of these moves mean for the Rangers and the postseason, should they get there. Here’s a breakdown.

Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The move is retroactive to Sept. 19. Texas can back-date the move up to three days. He’s been out since he was hit by a pitch in a game last Sunday at Arizona, which led to a left wrist fracture. The Rangers have been patient with Pederson to see if the swelling would come down enough to let him swing a bat. But it hasn’t gotten there yet at Texas needed more depth for a stretch drive.

That hurts the offense Pederson slashed .235/.329/.487/.816 with 26 home runs, two triples, 12 doubles, and 53 RBI. He became their answer as the leadoff hitter against right-handed pitching and had a bounce-back campaign after a disastrous 2025.

Pederson is done for the regular season but not the postseason. He could be activated next Tuesday, which would be the start of an AL wild card series if the Rangers make the playoffs. That’s contingent on his injury having healed enough to let him swing a bat. He’s told reporters he wants to play.

Michael Helman

Texas Rangers pinch runner Michael Helman. Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Helman has been out since June after he was hit by a pitch in Boston and went on the injured list with a right finger fracture. During his rehab assignment last week at Triple-A Round Rock he batted 5-for-19 (.263) with one home run, one double, and two RBI in five games. He played four different positions while he was there.

His value is his versatility and speed. He can be a late-inning defensive replacement at several positions and can start in a pinch.

If the Rangers do make the playoffs, they will have to contract their roster by two players to return to a 26-man roster. Helman’s spot on the roster may be short lived. He may be the position player sacrificed to get down to 26.

Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers placed Quantrill on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a right lat strain. That left open the possibility that Quantrill could return to the roster in the postseason, most specifically in the AL division series, should the Rangers advance that far.

By moving him to the 60-day injured list, Texas ended his season. It's a sign that the Rangers believe the injury is serious enough to keep Quantrill off the field beyond the end of the World Series in early November.

It also could be an indication the Rangers are prepping more roster moves for the postseason, most specifically right-hander Jack Leiter who's been out since June after ankle surgery and had a setback in August with biceps tightness. He's throwing bullpens this week with the hope that he could contribute to a playoff run.

It ends a remarkable season for Quantrill, who went 9-5 with a 2.86 ERA (35 ER/110.0 IP) in 32 games/15 starts for the Rangers this year.