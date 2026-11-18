Josh White has bounced around quite a bit the past couple of months. Now he's with the Texas Rangers.

White, who as recently as the end of the season was in the Miami Marlins system, joined the Rangers on a waiver claim on Tuesday, two weeks after the Baltimore Orioles claimed him off waivers from the Marlins.

The Rangers landed the 25-year-old right-hander and moved him to the 40-man roster since he made his Major League debut earlier this year. That move gave the Rangers’ 38 players on their 40-man roster. It also gave the Rangers an intriguing arm with plenty of potential.

Josh White’s Pro History

#Marlins Josh White strikes out the first batter he faces in his #MLB career on an 86.5 mph slider. pic.twitter.com/0oV4dh1pJy — Christina De Nicola (@CDeNicola13) May 31, 2026

Miami promoted White for their game against the New York Mets on May 31 and he lasted just two-thirds of an inning, as he gave up one hit and five earned runs as he struck out one and walked four.

After the game, the Marlins optioned him back to Triple-A Jacksonville where he spent the rest of the season. He also spent the final month of the campaign on Jacksonville’s 7-day injured list.

Before Miami released the University of California product, he was their fifth-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft and spent his entire career in the organization, at one point working himself up to Top 30 prospect status.

Even though he had a rough Major League debut, his final two seasons in the minor leagues were exceptional. In 2025 batters hit .166 against him as he went 10-1 with a 1.86 ERA, which included four saves in five chances and six holds. He struck out 107 and walked 23 in 67.2 innings.

He followed that up in 2026 with a rock-solid season at Jacksonville, where he went 6-2 with a 2.41 ERA in 36 games. He recorded two saves in four chances with four holds. He struck out 62 and walked 31 in 56 innings. Batters hit just .190 against him.

With Jacksonville this season he was tied for the club lead in wins and ranked among International League pitching leaders in ERA and opponent batting average. Per MLB.com, his numbers in the Marlins organization since his 2022 debut are in the Top 10 in games pitched (2nd, 160), strikeouts per 9.0 (2nd, 11.45), ERA (3rd, 2.85), opponent batting average (3rd, .199).

White may have been involved in a roster squeeze for both the Marlins and the Orioles, as he was on their 40-man roster when waived. For the Rangers, who had room on their 40-man roster and are looking for additional arms to backstop their bullpen, he may be quite the find for the Rangers in 2027 — assuming he brings his minor league performance to the Majors.