Will Texas Rangers Attack Offseason Similar to Last Work Stoppage?

After the 2021 season, the Texas Rangers and the rest of Major League Baseball knew that a work stoppage was likely coming.

Back then, Texas had several issues across the team and a farm system that wasn’t that fertile. So, as the Dec. 2 deadline for a new collective bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players’ Association approached, then-Texas president of baseball operations Jon Daniels and general manager Chris Young got bold.

On Dec. 1, they signed shortstop Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million contract and second baseman Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal. The Rangers were done shopping until February.

Two years later, Seager and Semien helped spearhead the Rangers’ run to their first World Series. Now, Semien is in New York with the Mets while there’s a chance Texas could pursue trading Seager to get out from under his contract.

But, could they get that — and other things done — before the next work stoppage? Young, now the president of baseball operations, isn’t sure.

How the CBA Impacts the Rangers

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates with second baseman Justin Foscue. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like 2021, if there is no deal by 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, the owners will likely lock the players out. At that point, business will stop. No contracts, no nothing. When free agency begins after the end of the World Series, Young will have roughly a month to make whatever moves he can.

Right now, he’s not sure how he’ll approach that window. But he’s working on it.

“What I do know is that we have to be prepared, and we've already started those meetings today in terms of how to prepare and how we're going to map out the next you know four weeks or five weeks until free agency starts,” Young said. “At that point we will have a committed plan, and our hope is to execute that really quickly.”

Chances are the Rangers won’t be as aggressive this time around. Unlike 2021, MLB owners seem more committed to enforcing systemic changes to the financial system in baseball, including a salary cap that players have fought against since owners first tried implementing on during the 1994-95 players’ strike.

The last work stoppage in 2021-22 didn’t cost the league regular season games. There’s a chance this one could.

Plus, Texas trimmed payroll last offseason based on ownership commitments. It’s possible Young may have to do so again even before a potential work stoppage.

It’s unlikely the Young and the Rangers will be nearly as aggressive as they were in 2021. This time, the potential for a work stoppage and budget constraints loom far larger than five years ago.