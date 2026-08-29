Worst-Case Rangers Magic Number Friday in Milwaukee Slows Playoff Chase

The Texas Rangers have not been a good team on the road this year. That continued in Milwaukee on Friday.

The Rangers struggled to get anything done off Brewers right-handed starter Logan Henderson, who mystified them. Catcher Danny Jansen landed the only run of the game as he hit a solo home run in the third inning.

The Rangers (66-69) did have the tying run at the plate late in the game but were unable to get any of those runs home. Both Jake Burger and Corey Seager hit loud outs that died on the warning track in center field.

The bullpen wasted a solid effort by starter Cody Bradford who kept the Rangers in the game as Texas fell to Milwaukee, 6-1. With the Astros (68-67) beating the New York Mets, 3-1 on Friday, that meant that the Rangers’ efforts to reach the playoffs are taking on water, as is their “magic number” to clinch a playoff berth.

The Rangers’ Dwindling Magic Number

Texas Rangers second baseman Cody Freeman. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The magic number to clinch a playoff berth is the number of victories for the team in the lead combined with the number of losses for the team chasing them. With the Astros leading the American League West, every time Houston wins its magic number drops by one. When the Rangers lose, the Astros magic number drops by one.

That's what happened on Friday. Houston entered Friday's game with a magic number of 28. The Astros’ win in combination with the Rangers’ loss dropped their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to 26.

The Rangers still have a magic number to make the playoffs. That number is 28. That is the combination of Rangers victories and Astros losses needed to clinch a playoff berth. One can’t help but notice that Texas' number is bigger than Houston's. That's because of the two-game disparity in the standings.

The Rangers don't just need to rally — they need to beat the Astros by a game by season's end because the Astros have the tiebreaker after winning the season series. The reality is that magic number isn't 28. It's 29.

The Rangers did get some good news on Friday. The red-hot Cleveland guardians lost to the Kansas City Royals and that allowed the wild card race to remain in place. Texas is two games back of Cleveland for the final wild card berth. It's the other avenue the Rangers have to get into the postseason. But they need to turn things around quick and that starts on Saturday in Milwaukee.