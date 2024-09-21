Texas Rangers Top Prospect Sebastian Walcott Earns Farm’s Latest All-Star Award
Sebastian Walcott, who is now with Double-A Frisco, was selected to the South Atlantic League Postseason All-Star team in voting by league managers earlier this week.
The Texas Rangers prospect earned the honor for his play with the High-A Hickory Crawdads, where he spent most of this season.
The 18-year-old Bahamas native slashed .261/.342/.443/.785 with 10 home runs, nine triples, 31 doubles, and 49 RBI in 116 games for Hickory. He was among South Atlantic League leaders in total bases (first, 192), extra-base hits (first, 50), triples (first), hits (second) and doubles (second).
Walcott was the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect for most of this season before pitcher Kumar Rocker overtook him while he rocketed through the minor leagues post-Tommy John surgery. Rocker made his Major League debut last week. Baseball America ranks Walcott as the game’s No. 35 overall prospect.
The Rangers may have to start accounting for Walcott in their Major League plans soon, even though he was their top international signee in January of 2023.
Texas promoted Walcott to Frisco on Sept. 10 so he could get some additional at-bats as it reached the Texas League playoffs. In five games he slashed .348/.375/.609/.984 with one home run and seven RBI.
Texas announced its organizational award winners earlier this week.
Outfielder Alejandro Osuna was named the Tom Grieve Player of the Year, pitcher Alejandro Rosario was named the Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year, Bryan Magdaleno was named the Reliever of the Year, Cody Freeman was named the Defender of the Year and Jax Biggers was given the True Ranger Award.
Earlier this week, Abimelec Ortiz was named the Texas League Player of the Week for Sept. 9-15. The Frisco first baseman batted .524 last week, going 11-for-21, with four home runs, a double, eight RBI and four walks against three strikeouts.
Infielder Gleider Figuereo and right-handed pitcher David Davalillo were named to the Carolina League Postseason All-Star team in voting by league managers. Both played for Down East, the Rangers Class-A affiliate.
Figuereo finished his time at Down East with a slash line of .244/.346/.474/.820 with 12 home runs, four triples, nine doubles and 32 RBI in 63 games.
Davalillo, a native of Venezuela, earned his All-Star nod after he went 6-1 with a 1.79 ERA, with 79 strikeouts and 22 walks in 17 games, 16 of which were starts.