Former Rays First Baseman Carlos Peña Shares Heartfelt Message About Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Rays are in a different venue for the 2025 season, but for former first baseman Carlos Peña, the area still feels like home.
Peña, now a member of the Detroit Tigers' broadcast team, recently basked in the nostalgia of his days in a Rays uniform when the Tigers came to Tampa for a three-game series in June.
"It's always great to be back in Tampa," Peña told Alex Murphy of the Rays the Roof Podcast. "It's been really, really good. It always feels like home, people are so welcoming."
Peña played for Tampa Bay from 2007 to 2010 and then returned in 2012 after a season with the Chicago Cubs. In 2015, he signed a one-day contract with the Rays to retire from baseball as a member of the organization. During his time with Tampa Bay, Peña's power-hitting capabilities sent shockwaves through Tropicana Field.
Peña hit 163 of his 286 career homers with the Rays, including 46 in his first season with the team in 2007, a career-high. Peña's 2007 season also included a career-high 29 doubles.
2008 brought a name change for the team and success the organization had never experienced, as it won its first American League pennant. Peña looks back on those moments fondly. Despite working for the Tigers, he still supports Tampa Bay.
"The Rays are a great team, their capabilities and tools are on full display," Peña said. "It wouldn't surprise me at all if the Rays are in the mix again."
"I'm proud to have been part of laying the foundation here when we went to the World Series and changed the culture. Ever since then, this organization and this franchise has been a winning franchise, and I feel very much a part of that, even if it's just laying the bricks in the foundation. Trust me, I'm always following."
