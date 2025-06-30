Gameday Preview (Monday): Rays See Familiar Face in Athletics' Jacob Lopez
TAMPA, Fla. — The (no city) Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays have a lot in common this year, playing in temporary ballparks for different reasons. They get together for the first time in Tampa on Monday night, and the Rays will see a familiar face on the mound.
Left-hander Jacob Lopez, who pitched in four games with the Rays in each of the past two seasons, was traded to the Athletics in the offseason along with Jeffrey Springs, who pitches Tuesday night. He had some moments — allowing just one run and two hits to the Los Angeles Dodgers in an emergency start last year and pitching three innings of one-run ball to get a save at San Francisco in his MLB debut — but there was just no room for him in the Rays' rotation.
He's found a home with the A's after the trade, and he's 2-4 with a 3.56 earned run average this season. This will be his 12th start of the year.
"He did some good things for us,'' Rays manager Kevin Cash said of the 27-year-old, "I was just talking to (radio announcer) Andy (Freed) about it, and you know, the outing he had in LA was pretty spectacular. I think the year prior to that, the outing he had at the Giants stadium was really impressive.
"So, we asked a lot of him and we asked him to pitch in different roles that he wasn't accustomed to. I appreciate those efforts and taking the ball for us, and I'm happy that he's had some success over here as of late."
He's got a chore on his hands Monday night, facing Drew Rasmussen, who's become the ace of the Rays staff. He is 7-5, but has a 2.45 ERA, eighth best in baseball.
Here the details on how to watch Monday night's game:
How to watch Athletics-Rays
- Who: The Athletics (34-52) at Tampa Bay Rays (47-37)
- When: Monday, June 30 at 7:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The Rays are favored on the money line at HardRockBet.com at minus-185, and the Athletics' money line odds are plus-155. On the run line, you can bet the Rays minus-1.5 at plus-105 odds, and the Athletics plus-1.5 runs at minus-130 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Athletics batting order
- Lawrence Butler RF
- Jacob Wilson SS
- Brent Rooker DH
- Nick Kurtz 1B
- Shea Langeliers C
- Tyler Soderstrom LF
- Max Muncy 3B
- Luis Urias 2B
- Denzel Clarke CF
Rays batting order
- Yandy Diaz DH
- Curtis Mead 2B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Christopher Morel LF
- Jake Mangum CF
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Jose Caballero RF
- Danny Jansen C
- Taylor Walls SS
Related stories on Rays baseball
- RAYS' PROSPECT HOPKINS SELECTED FOR FUTURES GAME: Montgomery Biscuits right-hander Brody Hopkins is heading to Georgia to represent the Tampa Bay Rays' Double-A affiliate, honored as being among the best prospects in the class. CLICK HERE
- CAMINERO, LOWE MAKING HOME RUN HISTORY: The Tampa Bay Rays already boast two players with at least 18 home runs between Junior Caminero and Brandon Lowe, giving them one of the most powerful duos in franchise history. CLICK HERE
- SUNDAY IS FUN DAY FOR CARSON WILLIAMS: Tampa Bay Rays top prospect Carson Williams is making a habit of beginning the week with a bang as baseball's No. 19 prospect homered for the fifth Sunday in a row. CLICK HERE
- RAYS DROP FINALE TO O'S: Throughout Dean Kremer's career, he's been tough to figure out for Tampa Bay hitters. It was more of the same Sunday as he threw seven scoreless innings in the Rays' 5-1 loss. CLICK HERE
- CAMINERO MAKES HISTORY: By reaching 20 home runs and 50 RBIs so quickly in the Tampa Bay Rays' 2025 campaign, Junior Caminero achieved a feat only seen once in the past two decades. CLICK HERE
- WANDER FRANCO SENTENCED: Franco was given a two-year suspended sentence, but reports indicate it will be hard for him to get a work visa in the United States. CLICK HERE