Gameday Preview (Sunday): Rays Look to Sweep Orioles in Steamy Day Game
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are off to a good start out of the All-Star break, winning two straight against the Baltimore Orioles. They'll go for a sweep on Sunday afternoon at steamy Steinbrenner Field in Tampa
The Rays are 5-4 on the season vs. Baltimore, and this is the first time all year that they've beaten them on consecutive days. They'll face a tough left-hander on Sunday in Trevor Rodgers, who has a 1.53 ERA over six starts and 35.1 innings. He faced the Rays on June 18 and gave up three runs in 2.1 innings. He's only given up three runs TOTAL in his other five starts. Ryan Pepiot gets the call for the Rays.
With a lefty on the mound and Brandon Lowe out with a foot injury, Jose Caballero, Taylor Walls and Ha-Seong Kim are all in the lineup in the infield on the same day for the first time.
Here's how to watch Sunday's game:
How to watch Orioles-Rays
- Who: Baltimore Orioles (43-54) at Tampa Bay Rays (52-47)
- When: Sunday, July 20 at 12:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Steinbrenner Field, Tampa, Fla.
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
Here are the starting lineups for both teams:
Orioles batting order
- Jackson Holliday 2B
- Jordan Westburg 3B
- Gunnar Henderson SS
- Ryan O'Hearn 1B
- Ramon Laureano RF
- Colton Cowser LF
- Tyler O'Neill DH
- Cedric Mullins CF
- Alex Jackson C
Rays batting order
- Chandler Simpson CF
- Ha Seong-Kim 2B
- Yandy Diaz 1B
- Junior Caminero DH
- Christopher Morel LF
- Jake Mangum RF
- Danny Jansen C
- Jose Caballero 3B
- Taylor Walls SS
Starting pitchers
- TREVOR ROGERS, Baltimore Orioles: Trevor Rogers is 2-1 with a 1.53 earned run average this season. The 27-year-old from Carlsbad, N.M., is making his seventh start of the season and has allowed only six runs all season. ... His only loss came in his last outing at Miami, where he pitched 6.2 innings and had eight strikeouts while allowing only one run in a 6-0 loss. ... It's tough to hit a long ball against Rogers. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, he has allowed just 0.82 homers per nine innings, the 11th-best mark in the majors among starters, with a minimum of 400 innings.
- RYAN PEPIOT, Tampa Bay Rays: Ryan Pepiot is 6-7 on the season with a 3.38 earned run average. The 27-year-old from Indianapolis is making his 21st start of the season, and his 13th at home. ... Pepiot has 13 quality starts this season, third-best in the American League behind Framber Valdez of Houston and Bryan Woo of Seattle, who each have 14. ... Pepiot's worst outing of the year came against Baltimore in June 27 at Camden Yards. He was tagged for four runs in just 1.2 innings, and got the early hook in what turned out to be a record-setting 22-8 loss.
Rays newsy nuggets
- NO BRANDON LOWE ON SUNDAY: Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe left Saturday's game early because of a plantar fasciiitis issue in his left foot, and he is not in the lineup on Sunday. He was in a walking boot pregame, so it's unlikely he will be available even off the bench.
- MINI-STREAKING RAYS: The Rays have won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game sweep on the road in Kansas City from June 24-26. That's a span of 16 games without consecutive wins. It's also the first time all year that they've beaten Baltimore on back-to-back days. If they can beat Baltimore on Sunday, it will be their sixth sweep of the season. Only the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers have more, with seven.
- RBI KINGS FOR RAYS: After Jonathan Aranda drove in his 50th run in Saturday night's 4-3 win, the Rays now have four players with 50 RBI or more: Aranda, Junior Caminero (64), Yandy Díaz (57) and Brandon Lowe (50). Four over 50 has been done only by the Rays, Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. This is only the second time in Rays history that they've had four guys with 50 RBIs or more before the end of July. It happened in 2023 with Diaz, Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe and Isaac Paredes.
