Gameday Preview: Rays Look to Continue WInning Ways vs. Blue Jays on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Rays have won five straight games against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they'll look for No. 6 Wednesday with Ryan Pepiot on the mound. Here's our gameday preview, with gametimes, TV, starting lineups, and unique pitching stats.
TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays have played well against the Toronto Blue in recent years, and they started their first series north of the border with an impressive 11-9 win on Tuesday night. That was five wins in a row vs. Toronto, dating back to last season.
They'll shoot for win No. 6 on Wednesday night in a 7:07 p.m. ET start. The Rays will start Ryan Pepiot, who is 2-4 with a 3.86 earned run average. He'll oppose Chris Bassitt, who is 3-2 with a 3.35 ERA.
How to watch Rays-Blue Jays
- Who: Tampa Bay Rays (19-22) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (21-22)
- When: Wednesday, May 14 at 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- TV: FanDuel Sports Sun; MLB Network (out of market only)
- Radio: WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM, WQBN 106.7/1300 AM (Spanish)
- Betting information: The Blue Jays are favored on the money line at Fanduel.com at minus-162, and the Rays' money line odds are plus-136. On the run line, you can bet the Padres minus-1.5 at plus-130 odds, and the Rays plus-1.5 at minus-156 odds. The over/under is 8 runs.
Here are the starting lineups for both teams.
Rays batting order
- Chandler Simpson LF
- Brandon Lowe 2B
- Junior Caminero 3B
- Jonathan Aranda 1B
- Christopher Morel DH
- Kameron Misner CF
- Jose Caballero SS
- Travis Jankowski RF
- Danny Jansen C
Blue Jays batting order
- Bo Bichette SS
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 1B
- Anthony Santandar DH
- George Springer RF
- Daulton Varsho CF
- Alejandro Kirk C
- Addison Barger 3B
- Ernie Clement 2B
- Jonatan Clase LF
About the pitchers
- RYAN PEPIOT, Tampa Bay: Pepiot is making his 52nd career start — but it's the first time he's ever pitched against the Blue Jays. ... Pepiot has faced Santandar and Varsho before, but they are just a combined 1-for-10 against him. ... The 27-year-old right-hander from Indianapolis has a 2.82 ERA over his last four starts, allowing just seven earned runs in 22 1/3 innings of work. ... In his last outing vs. Philadelphia, he only allowed one run and two hits, but did not get a decision.
- CHRIS BASSITT, Toronto: Bassitt has been very efficient this year. He has 49 strikeouts and only nine walks. ... The 36-year-old right-hander from Toledo, Ohio was one of the best pitchers in baseball the first three weeks of the season. In his first four starts, he allowed only two earned runs in 23 2/3 innings, an 0.76 ERA. ... It's been rough sledding since then, allowing 15 earned runs in 22 1/3 innings. That's a 6.05 ERA. ... Brandon Lowe will be happy to see Bassitt. He's 5-for-11 against him in his career, with three home runs and seven RBIs. ... Travis Jankowski is 3-for-3 all-time vs. Bassitt.
