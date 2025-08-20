Rays Depending on All-Star Rasmussen to Continue Dominate Streak Against Yankees
After suffering an embarrassing 13-3 loss on Tuesday night to the New York Yankees to open a two-game home series, the Tampa Bay Rays need to take a game back against their division rival. Their place in the wild-card standings depends on it.
Luckily, the Rays have the man for the job.
Right-hander Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.60 ERA) will make his 25th start of the season on Wednesday. The 30-year-old All-Star has been Tampa Bay’s winningest starting arm in 2025, and he is incredibly effective against the Yankees.
In six career appearances vs. New York, Rasmussen is 3-1 with a 0.85 ERA. He has compiled 38 strikeouts while allowing just seven walks and three earned runs over 31.2 innings pitched, according to StatMuse.
The Yankees have hit safely 19 times against Rasmussen, half the number of times they have struck out against him. Players on New York’s current roster have 56 total at-bats against Rasmussen, registering only nine hits (.161 average) while striking out 23 times.
Rasmussen’s most recent start against the Yankees came on July 28 on the road, and he earned his eighth winning decision in a 4-2 victory. Over five innings, Rasmussen struck out five while giving up four hits, two earned runs and two walks.
Through Rasmussen’s last 10 starts, the Rays hold a 6-4 record. He has earned three straight winning decisions, and opponents are posting a meager .207 batting average against Rasmussen at Steinbrenner Field.
Heading into Wednesday’s slate of games, Tampa Bay (61-65) is in seventh place in the American League wild-card standings, sitting 6.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners (68-59) for the third and final spot. The Rays must jump the Kansas City Royals (65-61), Cleveland Guardians (64-61) and Texas Rangers (62-65) to enter the conversation.
Currently, the Yankees (68-57) lead the race, leaving no doubt that the Rays will heavily rely on Rasmussen to dominate on Wednesday when he faces New York right-hander Cam Schlittler (1-2, 3.94 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.