Rays Reunite With Former Prospect in Latest Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays acquired infielder Tristan Gray from the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations, the team announced on Saturday. Additionally, the Rays have designated INF/OF Coco Montes for assignment.
The move is Tampa Bay’s latest ahead of the July 31 trade deadline. On Tuesday, the Rays also acquired Atlanta Braves outfielder Stuart Fairchild for cash considerations.
Gray returns to Tampa Bay, where he made his MLB debut on Sept. 16, 2023, after being traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates—the team that drafted him 388th overall in the 13th round of the 2017 draft—to the Rays in 2018.
Gray’s time with the Rays was brief, as the 29-year-old only appeared in two games for the club in which he logged two hits in five at-bats, including a home run. Two months after his Major League debut, Gray signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins.
Gray appeared in only seven games with the Marlins in 2024 before the Athletics claimed him off waivers from Miami. He appeared in eight games for the Athletics, logging a .143 batting average (3-for-21).
Last October, Gray experienced a brief reunion with the team that drafted him when the Pirates claimed him off Waivers from the Athletics. On Jan. 28, Gray elected free agency before signing with the White Sox two days later.
Gray has spent the 2025 season with the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the White Sox. In 72 games, Gray is hitting .270 (67-for-248) with nine home runs and 44 RBIs.
