Rays' Pepiot Set to Experience Massive Full Circle Moment in 22nd Start
On Saturday night, everything is going to come full circle for Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Ryan Pepiot.
Pepiot (6-8, 3.59 ERA) will make his team-leading 22nd start at Great American Ball Park against the Cincinnati Reds, which is a first for Pepiot against a team he spent his childhood watching.
Growing up in Westfield, Ind., Pepiot and his family lived just over two hours away from Great American Ball Park. As a kid, he would make day trips with his brother, Kyle, and his father, Mike, to go watch the Reds play.
Pepiot cheered on Ken Griffey Jr., Sean Casey, Joey Votto and other Reds legends. Now, he will take the same field on which they all once played.
“To toe the rubber as a player for the first time, it's pretty cool,” Pepiot told the media. “It’s pretty special to remember sitting in my backyard, the days playing with the ball and imagining playing in this place, and now I get to.”
Pepiot also estimates that he will have around 200 or more family, friends and other supporters from his hometown coming to the game to cheer him on, marking a highlight moment of his four-year career.
At Westfield High School, Pepiot was a three-sport athlete, excelling in baseball, football and basketball. In his senior year, Pepiot became a Class 5A All-State quarterback.
After high school, Pepiot chose baseball, staying close to home for college by attending Butler University in Indianapolis. In his Junior season with the Bulldogs, Pepiot broke the school’s career strikeout record (306) and the single-season record (126).
Pepiot has quite the challenge ahead of him in the Reds, who lead the National League with 665 hits against right-handers. Taking the mound for Cincinnati is All-Star southpaw Andrew Abbott, who has won eight of his nine decisions this season. The first pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. ET.
