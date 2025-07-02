Yandy Diaz's 6th Inning Blast Gives Rays 100 Home Runs On the Season
Thanks to Yandy Diaz's 415-foot two-run blast in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Athletics, the Tampa Bay Rays have reached 100 home runs on the year.
Diaz's rocket came shortly after Josh Lowe launched home run No. 99 in the form of a 413-foot solo shot to center field to open the bottom of what would become a five-run sixth inning for the Rays offense.
Diaz's home run is No. 14 on the year, while Lowe's is No. 6.
Tampa Bay's 100 homers rank 12th in the majors and eighth in the American League. Below is a breakdown in order of long ball contributors for the Rays:
- 3B Junior Caminero (21)
- 2B Brandon Lowe (19)
- DH Yandy Diaz (14)
- 1B Jonathan Aranda (10)
- C Danny Jansen (9)
- LF Christopher Morel (7)
- RF Josh Lowe (6)
- CF Kameron Misner (5)
- 2B Curtis Mead (3)
- SS/OF José Caballero (2)
- LF Jake Mangum (2)
- SS Taylor Walls (2)
The foursome of Caminero, Brandon Lowe, Diaz and Aranda are producing 64 percent of the team's home runs. Moreover, they are the four players on the roster with double-digit homers.
Over the last 30 days, Tampa Bay is tied with the Minnesota Twins for first in the American League and fourth in the majors with 40 home runs. In the last week, the Rays led the league with 15 homers, with four of them coming from Brandon Lowe, whose 19 lead all second basemen.
The Rays will have a chance to break their tie with Minnesota when the two teams face off for the second and final series of the regular season starting Friday at 4:10 p.m. ET.
