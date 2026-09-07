A Good Problem Presents Itself In Rays' Catching Depth

For a Tampa Bay Rays squad doing everything they can to win the American League East, all that matters in these next couple of weeks is the here and now.

They’ve played stellar baseball all season, and one final stretch of the season will determine, presumably, where they will be seeded come October.

With the playoff push as a top priority, that isn’t to say developments on the farm aren't shaping up to make major shockwaves for the 2027 season. This minor league season for Tampa Bay affiliates has been a resounding success, with several prospects turning themselves into arrow-up performers.

Among them is Caden Bodine, one of the few prospects in all of minor league baseball to ascend from A-ball to Triple-A in the course of one season.

Caden Bodine skyrocketing up prospect rankings

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine (17) reaches on an infield error by the Oregon State Beavers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This tear through four minor league levels in a season speaks to the enormous strides Bodine has made. Featuring as the offensive battery of a transcendent Coastal Carolina team that fought their way to the 2025 College World Series, Bodine played his way to a first-round pick by Baltimore before being shipped to Tampa Bay in the Shane Baz trade.

His knack for putting the bat to the ball while playing a high-value defensive position at catcher made him a prospect to keep an eye on. One year later, that sentiment feels like an understatement.

In the course of one season, Bodine has gone from a name to keep an eye on to a can’t-miss catcher of the future. While flying through each minor league level, he keeps improving in ways that didn’t seem possible. Contact percentages upward of 90%, walking more than he strikes out, and rave reviews about his framing have made him one of the breakouts of the season.

In their entire 28-year history, it’s been well documented that Tampa Bay has struggled to find positive offensive production behind the dish, and Bodine is thought to be the remedy. Except a certain trade deadline move this season may have thrown a wrench in those plans.

Rays are set for years to come behind the plate

Aug 22, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays catcher Liam Hicks (34) throws to first base during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Liam Hicks was acquired, it was for no small price. Three blue-chip prospects were sent to Miami for the contact-heavy catcher whom the Rays believe will stick around for the long haul. With four years of team control, there is now a major impediment to Bodine claiming the catching job, a position he was primed to take as early as next season.

This position battle should make for an interesting offseason, as teams will surely check in on the Rays’ catching situation to see whether they’re willing to depart with elite depth. Still, this is a good problem to have.

Tampa Bay went from a bottom-tier catching tandem at the start of 2026 to now boasting some of the best depth there is. It’s a situation that gives hope for the longstanding catching position offensive outage to finally be broken.