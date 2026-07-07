A Proven Bullpen Arm Named an Ideal Fit for the Rays

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN made a list of several players who could be on the trade block this summer. With the trade deadline looming, it’s worth discussing which players might be the best fit for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay currently sits in first place and is up by three games. They will likely look to add a few pieces before the trade deadline to improve their roster and maintain their lead in the American League East.

Reliever Aroldis Chapman is a player who could be a fit for the Rays that they could acquire before the August 3 trade deadline.

Chapman has rejuvenated his career in the past two seasons with the Boston Red Sox. After finishing his six and a half year tenure with the New York Yankees on a rough note, Chapman has re-established himself as one of the top relievers in the game.

Aroldis Chapman would be great fit for Rays

Jul 5, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) throws in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 38-year-old is pitching to a 2.36 ERA in 28 appearances out of the bullpen, a total of 26.2 innings. He’s recorded 18 saves in 20 opportunities with 35 strikeouts.

Despite not hitting 100+ mph consistently on the radar gun anymore, Chapman utilizes a four-pitch mix in order to remain effective.

“Chapman doesn't throw as hard as he once did, but he has four distinct pitches now,” Passan and McDaniel said. “And he's still chucking his fastball in the high 90s, which is plenty of velocity when hitters need to gear up for his slider and splitter.”

With the Red Sox sitting in last place in the AL East, it’s likely that they will end up trading Chapman this summer. ESPN has Chapman’s chances of being traded high, with a 90% chance.

Aroldis Chapman and Bryan Baker could be dynamic duo

Jul 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Bryan Baker (47) pitches against the Houston Astros in the ninth inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s important to note that although Tampa Bay has had a successful closer this season in Bryan Baker, the addition of Chapman would bolster the bullpen.

Baker has 23 saves in 26 opportunities in 2026, in what has been a breakthrough season for the 31-year-old. He was recently named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The right-hander owns a 1.83 ERA in 34.1 innings, striking out 28% of batters he’s faced.

Adding Chapman into the mix of an already formidable bullpen would take the Rays to the next level, as they look to remain atop the AL East as the summer continues.

The duo of Chapman and Baker at the back end of the bullpen would be a dominant pair as Tampa Bay looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2023.