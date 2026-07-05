Rays Urged To Make Major Splash at MLB Trade Deadline for Star Pitcher

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing some excellent baseball of late, and the team is once again proving to be arguably the best in the American League. However, as the trade deadline approaches, they must be aggressive to improve.

It has been a fantastic stretch of late for the Rays. This was a team that had some struggles in June, but has since been on an absolute tear. The play of star slugger Junior Caminero has been extremely impressive, and Tampa Bay has been carried by his historic play of late.

Caminero is quickly emerging as a superstar in the league, and he has been leading the Rays’ offense. With the team catching fire, they have built a nice lead in the AL East now over the New York Yankees.

As the summer continues to heat up, Tampa Bay must be thinking about being aggressive in order to make the most out of what has been a special season so far. With that being said, one player who could be traded this summer would be a massive game-changer for the team.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about the Rays being a team that should go all-in and land Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline.

Skubal Trade Would Be Massive Splash

Jun 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After missing some time with an arm injury, the two-time reigning AL Cy Young has been back for the Tigers and is going to be one of the most talked-about names before the trade deadline.

Due to the struggles of Detroit, trading the impending free agent makes a lot of sense to try and get something of value for him, rather than potentially losing him for nothing in free agency.

So far this season, he has totaled a 4-4 record and 3.15 ERA. While he hasn’t been completely dominant like the last two years, he has still been extremely good when healthy, and he is coming off a great start against the Yankees at the end of June.

While starting pitching isn’t a weakness of the Rays, adding Skubal to the current group would make this a really formidable unit heading into October. With a likely matchup coming at some point against New York, the Rays will want to match up against what could be the best starting rotation in baseball when healthy.

Tampa Bay certainly has the prospects to be able to get a deal done if they choose to, and Skubal would be a massive addition for the stretch run.