Rays Urged To Make Splash Acquisition Ahead of Trade Deadline

After going through a lull for a few weeks near the end of May through the start of June, the Tampa Bay Rays have caught fire again.

Entering play on July 2, they are back atop the American League East and looking to build the gap between them and the New York Yankees. They are now 3.5 games ahead, owning the best record in the AL.

Given the momentum that is being built heading into the MLB All-Star break, the Rays are in a position to be buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline this year. At the midway point of the year, they have solidified themselves as a premier team in baseball.

That means aggressively pursuing upgrades to address any weaknesses on the roster to make a World Series push. It makes sense then that they have been urged to swing a trade for Tarik Skubal by David Schoenfield of ESPN.

Rays should aggressively pursue Tarik Skubal

Jun 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) follows through on a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The reigning back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner, the Detroit Tigers, are getting closer and closer to being sellers. With a 38-49 record, it may behoove them to trade their ace and get back as much as possible, especially if they don’t believe they can re-sign him in free agency.

At first glance, focusing on making a splash acquisition on the mound may not make the most sense. The starting rotation has been a strength of the team with Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan leading the way.

Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, two pitchers who began the season in the bullpen but have transitioned to the rotation midseason, round out the rotation. Adding a workhorse of the caliber of Skubal would bring this group to another level.

There are assured workload restrictions with that group. McClanahan is pitching for the first time since August 2023 after dealing with multiple injuries. Jax and Seymour weren’t expected to be handling a starter’s workload and will be throwing career-high innings.

Skub tape on repeat 📼 pic.twitter.com/N3iPFZ52yy — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) July 1, 2026

With expectations of playing deep into October, those inning counts are going to skyrocket, and there will be plenty of high-leverage work as well.

For Tampa Bay, it makes plenty of sense to pursue Skubal, even if it is strictly as a rental. Under new ownership, it would be great for that group to give the front office a green light to add salary to the books to contend.

With such a deep and talented farm system, the stars are aligning for the Rays to be aggressive and make some impact acquisitions ahead of the trade deadline.