ALDS Game 1 Pitching Matchup for Rays vs. Yankees is Set

The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting the New York Yankees starting on October 3rd, and the Yankees have recently announced who will be getting the ball in Game 1.

For most of the year, it seemed like the Rays and New York were destined to meet in the postseason. Unfortunately, with some flaws in the format, arguably the two best teams in the American League will be facing off in a five-game series in the ALDS.

For the Yankees, they were able to cruise past the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Round with ease. Even without Aaron Judge, the offense for New York looked fantastic and New York has one of the best starting rotations in the league.

Fortunately for Tampa Bay, the Yankees had to use both Cam Schlittler and Max Fried in the Wild Card Round. However, they have another ace up their sleeve and that is former Cy Young award winner, Gerrit Cole. In Game 1, it will be Cole taking the mound for New York.

Rays Set to Face Cole

The Cole Train comes to Tampa for ALDS Game 1 🚂#RepBX pic.twitter.com/uTSBdY0ba3 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 2, 2026

While the Rays recently announced that it would be Drew Rasmussen pitching in Game 1, they now know who they will be facing. This series is going to be filled with great starting pitching matchups, and Game 1 will kick things off.

This season, Cole has totaled a 10-9 record, 3.61 ERA, and 131 strikeouts in 127 innings pitched. While he might not be the elite pitcher he once was, he is still extremely good and him being a third option in the rotation is one of the reasons why the Yankees are where they are.

The Rays have faced Cole three times this year and the results haven’t been bad. In the last two starts he has made against Tampa Bay this year, the Rays have been able to score five runs in his 12 innings of work combined.

In the playoffs, Tampa Bay would likely be happy with that production in Game 1, and it would put them in a position to win.

What is slightly concerning for the Rays is the career numbers for some of their best hitters against Cole. Even though it is a small sample size, neither Jonathan Aranda or Junior Caminero have done much against him, and that will be a concern.

Overall, this series feels like it will be decided when it comes to pitching and the matchups starting with Game 1 will be fun.