Why the Rays Have a Massive Pitching Advantage in Postseason

The Tampa Bay Rays are officially the American League East Division Champions, which means they are lined up to face either the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS.

Getting a first-round bye means that not only do the Rays have several days off following the regular season finale, but with the way the ALDS schedule is constructed, it provides Tampa Bay with a huge advantage entering their first postseason games since 2023.

MLB insider and senior writer Ken Rosenthal spoke on Foul Territory TV, explaining why the Rays have an advantage with their starting rotation and how the ALDS schedule works in Tampa Bay’s favor.

“In the American League Division Series, the two division series that will take place, there are two off days,” Rosenthal said. “So basically, you can use your top two starters twice. Four out of four games.”

Off days give Rays major edge in ALDS

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) pitches against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best-of-five series featuring two off days instead of one means that each team will be able to use their top two starters twice.

Having the ability to use their top two starters twice is a huge advantage for the Rays. This works specifically to Tampa Bay’s advantage because they have two starters who are among the top six in ERA in the American League: Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez.

Rasmussen finished the regular season with a 16-5 record and a 2.67 ERA in 30 starts, featuring 174 strikeouts, 32 walks, a .199 BAA and a 0.91 WHIP in 172 innings.

Martinez, who has one start left in the regular season, has pitched to a career-best 2.94 ERA in 30 starts, posting a 15-5 record with 108 strikeouts, 25 walks, a .244 BAA and a 1.07 WHIP in 177.1 innings pitched.

The Rays have a pitching advantage because of how the ALDS schedule is constructed, @Ken_Rosenthal points out...



"There are two off days, so basically, you can use your best two starters twice." pic.twitter.com/44AOk48gjC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 23, 2026

When considering who would be the Rays’ third starter in the postseason if necessary, Rosenthal believes that it will be Freddy Peralta. He highlighted the success he’s had as of late after being traded from the New York Mets at the trade deadline.

“The third guy very well could be Freddy Peralta,” Rosenthal said. “I know this might shock Mets fans who watched him struggle to a 4.99 ERA in a Mets uniform, but his last five starts with Tampa Bay, 0.94 ERA.”

Peralta is 4-0 with a 0.94 ERA in his previous five outings, striking out 23 and walking six in that span. In his last start, Peralta posted an average four-seam fastball velocity of 96.8 mph, which is the third-highest of his career and his best since 2019.

Freddy Peralta, Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour provide elite depth

Sep 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws a pitch during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tampa Bay has additional options for that third rotation spot if they don’t want to go with Peralta, including Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour.

If the Rays advance, they will need a fourth starter for that series, with two of Peralta, Jax and Seymour likely being selected for the back end of the ALCS rotation.

“They’re in great shape,” Rosenthal said of the Rays’ rotation heading into the postseason. “The schedule really plays into their hands.”

With a first-round bye and the pair of off days, Tampa Bay’s rotation could not be set up any better. This advantage can loom large.