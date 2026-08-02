Biggest Need Rays Have To Address at MLB Trade Deadline

With the MLB trade deadline just a few days away, talks between teams will continue to gear up, and when it comes to the Tampa Bay Rays, there are a few areas in which they could make improvements to increase their chances of remaining atop the American League East and making a deep run in the postseason.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com believes that the Rays’ biggest Trade Deadline need is starting rotation help.

This proves to be even more true now, considering Shane McClanahan exited his start early, two batters into the fourth inning on Thursday, due to back tightness. He was added to the 10-day Injured List on Friday.

Tampa Bay’s manager Kevin Cash has been using an opener in the No. 5 spot in the rotation, with Ian Seymour and Casey Legumina getting most starts on those days. It may work at times, but filling that spot with a legitimate starter and moving Seymour and Legumina back to relief roles may be more ideal.

Rays need to add to starting rotation

Jul 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Regardless, the Rays’ 3.49 starter ERA going into Friday ranks fourth in all of baseball and second in the AL, only trailing the Detroit Tigers, who have a 3.48 starter ERA. Adding a starter could bolster the rotation as they aim to stay in first place in the division.

Feinsand mentions veteran Michael Wacha as a possible trade option, as well as reigning two-time Cy Young Tarik Skubal if he’s available.

Wacha is currently a member of the Kansas City Royals and has pitched to a 3.60 ERA with 104 strikeouts in 21 starts in 2026. The right-hander spent one season with Tampa Bay in 2021, when he posted a 5.05 ERA in 29 appearances (23 starts) with a 3-5 record.

Skubal won the AL Cy Young Award the past two seasons as a member of Detroit and is having a strong year despite battling a left elbow injury, for which he underwent surgery to remove loose bodies. The left-hander is 7-5 with a 2.79 ERA in 16 starts in 2026, recording 116 strikeouts.

Plenty of options exist for Rays to pursue

Jul 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Michael Wacha (52) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required) recently threw out the idea of the Rays bringing back right-handed starter Joe Ryan from the Minnesota Twins, someone whom Tampa Bay gave up on and traded away back in 2021 in a big trade to acquire Nelson Cruz.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.52 ERA in 22 starts on the season, going 6-7 with 25 walks, 135 strikeouts and a .235 batting average against. Overall in his six-year career in Minnesota, Ryan is 52-43 with a 3.75 ERA in 137 games (136 starts) with a 10.09 K/9 and a .224 BAA.

Adding a starter at the trade deadline was already the biggest need for the Rays, and now the injury to McClanahan makes it even more important that they acquire a starter to add to the rotation.