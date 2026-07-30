Rays Reveal Why Shane McClanahan Left Start Against Rangers Early

The Tampa Bay Rays have done a wonderful job of navigating injuries to their starting rotation all season.

Ryan Pepiot isn’t going to pitch this season; his replacement, Joe Boyle, was ineffective before landing on the injured list himself, and Steven Matz was removed from the rotation after struggles. It is no surprise they are looking for some reinforcements when it comes to starting pitching ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

And the need for a starting pitcher could be on the rise given what occurred in the series finale against the Texas Rangers. Shane McClanahan was removed from his start in the fourth inning after hitting Ezequiel Duran with a pitch and walking Brandon Nimmo after only 49 pitches.

He looked to be in some discomfort, and out of an abundance of caution, he was removed from the game after being looked at by head athletic trainer Joe Benge. According to Ryan Bass on X, McClanahan was removed from the game with left-mid back tightness.

Back injury cuts Shane McClanahan's start short

Jun 23, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) delivers a pitch during the first inning against Kansas City Royals at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This will certainly be something to keep an eye on. Only four days away from the MLB trade deadline, the Rays front office was reportedly already in the market for starting pitching help; an injury to McClanahan would increase their need to add another hurler to the mix.

Hopefully, this isn’t anything serious that McClanahan is dealing with. He has been excellent thus far in 2026, bouncing back after missing the last two seasons because of Tommy John surgery and a nerve issue.

If there is any positive that can be taken from him having to be removed from his start early against the Rangers, it is that he isn’t dealing with an arm issue of any sort. For someone who has dealt with so many injuries to his left arm already, that is reassuring.

McClanahan was removed from today’s game with left-mid back tightness. https://t.co/dnzxlX9agI — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) July 30, 2026

In his 3+ innings of work, McClanahan didn’t allow a hit while striking out three, walking two and hitting a batter. The earned run that was charged against him came courtesy of a Joc Pederson RBI groundout that followed Duran tagging up to third base when Jake Burger flew out to Cedric Mullins in center field.

Entering the start against Texas, McClanahan had thrown 96 innings thus far this season in 19 starts with a 3.09 ERA. He had 88 strikeouts and 33 walks, producing an ERA+ of 137 and FIP of 3.35, resulting in a bWAR of 1.3.

His loss would be a significant one for Tampa Bay, as their starting pitching depth is already being tested. Behind Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez, two All-Stars, are Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, two relievers who transitioned to being starters midseason.

McClanahan is the second Rays pitcher to deal with back issues in, with Cole Sulser being placed on the injured list recently as well.