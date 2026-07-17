Cedric Mullins Presents TB Rays With Complicated Roster Decision

Much has gone right for the Tampa Bay Rays' offseason additions.

Nick Martinez vaulted himself from a fringe rotation member to a staff-leading All-Star, while supplemental pieces like Ben Williamson and Ryan Vilade have played necessary utility roles.

Where the Rays are still struggling to find an answer is the center field position. There have been big shoes to fill for Kevin Kiermaier and his stellar defense, which Tampa Bay has not yet replaced.

Jose Siri and his glovework were appreciable for a while until his bat became unplayable. Since then, an entourage of Jake Mangum, Chandler Simpson, and Kameron Misner has filled in, with none proving they could stick.

Cedric Mullins has not quite addressed Rays' need in center field

Jun 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the second inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays turned to Cedric Mullins in hopes that he would stabilize the position. The longtime AL East foe was a welcome addition, as his elite range in center field and pull-side power were well known in Tampa Bay. The question of his faltering production was also very present. His split 2025 campaign between Baltimore and New York revealed concerning jumps in Whiff % and decreases in squared-up balls.

At the halfway point of the season, the indicators suggesting extreme decline have looked all the more real. At 31 years old, Mullins’ waning power and lack of coverage at the top of the strike zone have made him a liability with the bat. Luckily, his fielding prowess is still as elite as ever, grading out as a top center fielder according to his top-7 fielding run value.

The easy fix to the veteran’s sudden drop-off would be to move on and try someone else at center. Chandler Simpson’s improved range and instincts provide an internal candidate, while plenty of options are available on the trade market. Jacob Melton and his .432 batting average in Triple A since being activated from the IL give Tampa Bay even more choices.

There’s a sentiment, though, around messing with a clubhouse when a good thing is going on. Tampa Bay is outpacing its preseason expectations and leading the entire American League. A large part of that has been achieved by building a clubhouse full of positive personalities that feed off one another.

Cedric Mullins makes it 3 straight games with a home run! pic.twitter.com/rNnuWXL1qU — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2026

Tampa Bay Times reporter Mark Topkin talked about the Rays’ ambition to turn the clubhouse chemistry around in early February, citing their plan, “to turn the division race into a culture war.” They’ve gained a competitive advantage by adding several veteran presences that have added a layer of toughness and grit that Tampa Bay’s front office rightly predicted would rub off on younger players.

Particularly, Mullins has been pivotal in revitalizing the clubhouse culture. His tenure in Baltimore saw the highs and lows of extreme rebuilding teams and division-winning squads, creating a leader who’s seen it all. The experience he brought to a Rays outfield cobbled together with young talent has been a major boon, especially to the developing talent of Simpson, with whom he’s grown quite close.

It leaves Tampa Bay to make a decision that is far more complicated than moving on from a below-replacement-level player. There’s no doubt about how well this Rays team meshes with each other. An infusion of respected veteran talent has done wonders to create a new team culture that’s reflected in the win column.

It will come down to what Tampa Bay’s front office prioritizes more. Mullins’ infectious, motivating presence, along with Gold-Glove-caliber defense in center, has kept him invaluable to a confident and high-flying squad. There comes a point, though, where more is needed to bolster a lineup that will need to add length if they hope to push deep into October.