Final Look: Ranking the Rays Deals at MLB Trade Deadline

The Tampa Bay Rays entered the MLB trade deadline with a few clear-cut needs the front office wanted to address.

While they weren’t able to acquire the infield upgrade they sought, they did acquire several players who will help them finish the campaign strongly and compete for the American League pennant.

The Rays are definitely a stronger team now than they were heading into the deadline, and the cherry on top is that they didn’t have to surrender too much high-end prospect capital to get those deals done.

Let’s take a look at the trades and evaluate which was their best deal.

4. Jack Suwinski From Dodgers

Mar 15, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Jack Suwinski celebrates with manager Dave Roberts (30) after hitting a three run home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right before the deadline buzzer sounded, it was revealed that Tampa Bay completed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Catcher Hunter Feduccia is on his way to the West Coast, while outfielder Jack Suwinski returns to the Rays.

Suwinski has some pop, but his home run rate has dropped each year in the Big League since his debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021. He has yet to appear in a Major League game in 2026, but he is mashing with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

With Jake Fraley’s rehab setback, Suwinski could be viewed as left-handed hitting outfield insurance. It isn’t a deal that will move the needle a ton for the Big League team, but flipping Feduccia for depth made sense.

3. Freddy Peralta From Mets

Jul 20, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rays were on the lookout for rotation help before Shane McClanahan landed on the injured list with a back ailment. With him sidelined, the need increased and Tampa Bay made a deal to bring on Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets.

This trade lands at No. 3 because of the price paid: three prospects; outfielder Aidan Smith, infielder Emilien Pitre and right-handed pitcher Gary Gill Hill. It was viewed as an overpay for Tampa Bay, with all three prospects being top-20 in the Mets’ system after being No. 15, 27 and 26 for the Rays.

Given the depth of their system, it isn’t a huge blow trading three prospects, but given what some other teams around the league paid for rental pitchers, this was a lot. But if Peralta returns to the All-Star form he showed in 2025, no one will bat an eye.

2. Tyler Wells from Orioles

Jul 24, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Tyler Wells (68) delivers during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the season, the bullpen was expected to be a strength for Tampa Bay. That hasn’t always been the case outside of closer Bryan Baker, but reinforcements were needed with Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour now part of the rotation.

The answer was Tyler Wells, a former starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles who is thriving out of the bullpen. It only cost right-handed pitcher Michael Forret, who was acquired from the Orioles in the Shane Baz deal.

Wells is a versatile chess piece that manager Kevin Cash will get the most out of. He worked in late-game, high-leverage situations and can provide multiple innings during outings. In 43 appearances, he has thrown 53 innings with a 2.67 ERA and 1.5 bWAR.

1. Liam Hicks from Marlins

Jul 17, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Marlins catcher Liam Hicks (34) during batting practice prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Tampa Bay wasn’t going to acquire an infielder, catcher was the next biggest need. Acquiring Liam Hicks from the Miami Marlins, who is under team control for four years beyond 2026, was a home run.

If the Rays were going to build a player in a laboratory to fit their approach at the plate, it would be Hicks. He makes contact consistently, doesn’t strike out and is tapping into the power in his left-handed swing, pulling the ball in the air more.

His defense behind the plate isn’t highly regarded, but he can certainly hit, and that is what Tampa Bay needs more of. The price that was paid makes this the No. 1 deal because, by most accounts, this was a fleecing.