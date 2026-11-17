The Tampa Bay Rays have entered the offseason coming off one of the best years in franchise history, and what the plan for the team is going to be going forward will be interesting to watch.

Nobody could have predicted at the beginning of the season in the American League and especially the AL East that the Rays were going to be the best team.

All of the other teams in the division spent a lot of money to improve, and they had three teams make the playoffs from the division in 2025. However, despite the odds being against them, it was Tampa Bay who won the division and ended up making it all the way to the World Series.

With the offseason now here, what the plan will be for the Rays should be interesting. In order to get back to where they were in the World Series, the team is going to have to make some upgrades, it feels like, and the starting rotation will be a key area to look at.

As of now, the team has two key starters that are free agents, with both Freddy Peralta and Nick Martinez on the open market. These were both key pieces for the team last year, and replacing that amount of wins will be challenging.

Despite starting pitching being seen as a need right now, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com recently wrote about Shane McClanahan being the most likely player for the Rays to trade.

Tampa Bay Could Sell High on McClanahan

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following two years of missing action, the talented southpaw of the Rays returned and seemingly picked up where he left off. While he did finish the year on the injured list, McClanahan being able to come back and pitch at such a high level was one of the best stories in baseball.

Last season, the southpaw totaled a 10-7 record and 3.36 ERA. The numbers were really solid for McClanahan, and he was a key part of one of the best rotations in baseball.

However, while it was great to see him return, he isn’t going to be under team control for much longer and is certainly the type of player that Tampa Bay looks to deal.

With the team seemingly committing to Drew Rasmussen despite a high payroll number, that could result in some other veterans being moved. While starting pitching is a need, McClanahan has value after returning and perhaps could be dealt.