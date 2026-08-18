Chandler Simpson Has Been Energizer for Rays in Second Half

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a few peaks and valleys since coming out of the All-Star break, but they have been able to solidify their place atop the American League East standings with just six weeks remaining in the regular season.

If they can keep up this pace, they will not only take home the AL East title, but lock up the No. 1 seed, getting a bye into the ALDS. For that to occur, they need to continue clicking on all cylinders and playing at a high level.

One player who has certainly answered the call in the second half is outfielder Chandler Simpson. There were points in the first half that he looked to be stretched thin as the starter in left field.

There isn’t much margin for error with his skill set, which led to some questioning whether or not he should be a platoon player. He has put those concerns to bed in the second half, cementing his status as an everyday contributor.

Chandler Simpson has been elite for Rays in second half

Aug 10, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) smiles after grounding out against the Athletics in the ninth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simpson has been an energizer for this offense. Regardless of where manager Kevin Cash places him in the batting order, he is making an impact with his ability to put pressure on the defense and get on base despite not taking many walks.

Through 26 games and 109 plate appearances since the All-Star break, Simpson has recorded a multi-hit game 16 times. That is the most in baseball in the second half, with Ty France of the San Diego Padres in second place with 15.

The Rays’ speedster has a slash line of .410/.411/.460, recording 41 total hits, with five of them being doubles. Across the first half of the season in 355 plate appearances, Simpson had only eight doubles with six triples.

He remains incredibly difficult to strike out, with only seven thus far in the second half of the season. His tOPS+ and sOPS+ are both off the charts with a 147 and 146, respectively.

Chandler Simpson last 40 games:

.383-BA/17-SB/9-SO



He's the first player in 12 years to go 40 games hitting .380+ with 15+SB and fewer than 10-SO pic.twitter.com/fmAtBiVCXE — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) August 10, 2026

Part of what makes him so dangerous is that he can create chaos on the basepaths. A single can quickly feel like a double with his ability to steal bases, as he is 13-for-13 on attempts since the All-Star break. That is a massive improvement from pre-All-Star break when he stole 22 bases but was caught 11 times.

His unique skill set, putting the ball into play with elite frequency and not striking out, makes him incredibly difficult to game plan against. With a season-long OPS+ of 99, he is nearly at the league average, which makes him incredibly valuable.

When combined with the elite defense he is providing in left field, Simpson has turned himself into an invaluable part of the team, providing an impact unlike any other player in baseball.