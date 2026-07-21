Rays Seen as Potential Fit to Fix Struggling Yankees Slugger

Following a bad start to the season half of the season, the Tampa Bay Rays are a team that should be looking to be aggressive with the trade deadline quickly approaching.

While it was a great first half of the year for the Rays, there are certainly some concerns that have popped up following being swept in four games after the All-Star break.

Despite the struggles against the Red Sox, Tampa Bay is still 15 games over the .500 mark and has the best record in the American League. However, they haven’t played their best baseball coming out of the gate, and regression has always been a concern for this team.

As the trade deadline approaches, there is a clear need for the team to upgrade their lineup. However, with multiple spots that could use some help, it will be interesting to see what the plan of attack is for the Rays.

While they would surely like to make a splash or two to help them contend, they could also look to make some savvy additions on players that might not be living up to expectations with their current teams.

Contributors to The Athletic (subscription required) recently updated their trade board and, for the Rays, listed them as one of the best fits for New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe.

Could Rays Fix Volpe?

Jul 19, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) follows through on an RBI single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that the young shortstop has not met expectations for the Yankees. Volpe was once considered to be a top prospect in the organization, and he has flashed some of that talent.

However, the overall numbers have not been good for him, and New York has given him a shockingly long leash as the starter. While he missed a good chunk of the beginning of this season due to injury, he has slashed .245/.341/.322 with one home run and 14 RBI in 47 games played.

In the past, he has shown some pop at the plate, with a career-high in home runs coming in his rookie season at 21. While he has struggled, he is under control through the 2028 season, and as a former top prospect, that could be appealing to the Rays.

Tampa Bay is no stranger to finding diamonds in the rough and helping them turn their careers around. While Volpe might not be an impact addition, he is in desperate need of a change of scenery, and if any team could help them turn it around, it’s the Rays.