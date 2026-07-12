Rays Wisely Have Their Eyes on Top Pitcher Ahead of Trade Deadline

With the All-Star break here for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team has capped off a fantastic start to the first half of the year. Now, with a real chance to make some noise, the team will be using the break to identify some areas to improve upon.

Even though expectations for the team might not have been super high to start, the Rays have been able to be one of the best teams in baseball in the first half.

While Tampa Bay isn’t a franchise that spends a lot of money, they are one that has been able to consistently put a good product on the field. Their ability to find and develop players is a major reason for that, and why they have been able to have success.

Now, with a real chance to do something special this season, the Rays should be trying to make some improvements to help solidify what appears to be a real shot at winning the American League this year.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently wrote about the Rays' plan to be aggressive at the trade deadline and that they have their eyes on Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal.

Skubal Would Legitimize Tampa Bay

Jul 7, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) pitches in the second inning against the Athletics at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball and are holding the best record in the American League, winning in the postseason is a different game.

When looking at the AL, the team has to like their chances of being able to make some real noise. The New York Yankees are still without Aaron Judge, but come playoff time, their pitching staff could be a real problem in a series.

However, the Rays might be able to combat them if they added Skubal. In a potential seven-game series, having Skubal, Drew Rasmussen, Shane McClanahan, and Nick Martinez would be an impressive group, and one that is World Series caliber.

While Skubal might still believe in the Tigers, they have to be wise. He is going to hit the open market at the end of the year and likely reset things with the biggest contract ever given to a pitcher.

As a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, he is a complete game-changer on the mound and has a plethora of postseason experience from the last two years. If the Rays are truly going to be aggressive, Skubal makes a ton of sense for them.