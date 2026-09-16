Encouraging Update Provided on Rays Injured Reliever

The Tampa Bay Rays pitching staff is dropping like flies, with the starting rotation and bullpen both being impacted by injuries recently.

Their pitching depth is being tested heading down the stretch of the season, with multiple key contributors landing on the sidelines. Starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, left-handed reliever Garrett Cleavinger and right-handed reliever Manuel Rodriguez all landed on the injured list on consecutive days earlier in September.

The player to join them most recently is right-handed relief pitcher Tyler Wells. Like McClanahan and Cleavinger, he is sidelined by forearm tightness. However, an update has been provided, and he received some incredibly positive news.

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X, Wells underwent an MRI after he was surprised to experience some tightness after his most recent outing on Monday. All the results came back positive, and there is optimism that this will be a minimum stay on the sidelines.

Rays hopeful to have Tyler Wells back soon

Aug 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Wells (68) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means Wells could be back for the start of the playoffs. For the Rays, they are hoping that means Oct. 3 in the ALDS because they have their sights set on the No. 1 seed in the American League and a first-round bye.

Because he is on the 15-day injured list, Wells’s regular season is over; the team’s finale is set for Sept. 27 against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he isn’t eligible to come off the IL until the following day.

Having him back in the mix for the playoffs would be a major boost for the franchise. He has been dominant since being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the MLB trade deadline in exchange for right-handed pitching prospect Michael Forret.

#Rays Wells said he was surprised to feel some forearm tightness after last outing but a Monday MRI showed “the best news possible” and they are “hoping that it's just a minimum stint” and he can return for playoffs — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) September 15, 2026

In 14 appearances and 18 innings pitched, Wells has a 1.50 ERA with 19 strikeouts. He has a 3-0 record, 288 ERA+ and has already compiled 0.9 bWAR as one of the most impactful deadline additions in the league.

With him sidelined, manager Kevin Cash will turn to Kevin Kelly as the No. 1 right-handed option in the pecking order to get the ball to star closer Bryan Baker. Cam Booser is likely atop the left-handed hierarchy.

Tampa Bay could also give some opportunities to two newcomers: Ty Johnson and Brody Hopkins. The two highest-rated pitching prospects in the organization both transitioned to the bullpen from the rotation in August to excellent results and are now with the Major League team for the stretch run of the season.