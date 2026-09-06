Things Will Change for Stretch Run With Rays' Shane McClanahan Injured

After losing three of their last four games prior to Friday night, the Tampa Bay Rays were able to get back into the win column with a 7-6 victory over the Texas Rangers.

With the lead in the American League East still tight, every game still counts for the Rays. Even though it feels like clinching a playoff berth will be inevitable, Tampa Bay is hoping to accomplish a lot more than just making the playoffs.

Unfortunately, the team announced on Friday that starting pitcher Shane McClanahan would be going on the injured list with forearm soreness.

Due to his lengthy injury history and how important he is to this team, it was easy to think the worst. However, the hope is that this isn’t a major injury that is going to end his campaign early.

However, while that is the hope, whether or not it becomes a reality has yet to be seen. One thing that is for certain is that things will change for the Rays heading down the stretch with him out.

McClanahan Injury Will Change Things

Sep 3, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Rays are optimistic that the southpaw isn’t going to be out for the rest of the season, a forearm issue for someone who has missed a ton of time because of injuries is a major concern.

Hopefully, he will be able to work his way back and be a contributor for the postseason, but the rotation has taken a big hit right now. Following the injury, the decision to trade for Freddy Peralta has become even more of a good decision.

The talented right-hander has had two really nice starts in a row, and now he could be asked to be a key performer in the postseason. Furthermore, with McClanahan’s status likely to be uncertain, both Nick Martinez and Drew Rasmussen will be tasked with continuing to be the excellent pitchers that they have been this season.

Furthermore, if McClanahan is unable to pitch in the playoffs and the Rays get into a seven-game series against someone, the spot for a fourth starter is going to be open.

Currently, the team has Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour in the rotation, and the team might use both of them in this hypothetical scenario. Overall, while the Rays certainly hope to have their talented left-hander back and healthy, they are equipped to survive without him if needed, or give him ample time to get back into gear for October.