Rays Prospect Lighting up Radar Gun as Relief Pitcher

The top pitching prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays’ farm system, Brody Hopkins, showed impressive stuff in his most recent relief outing for Triple-A Durham.

The right-hander topped out at 102.1 mph on Wednesday night, striking out two in a dominant shutout inning of work. The Durham Bulls proceeded to win the game by a score of 10-2.

It was his final pitch of the night that was registered at 102.1 mph, good for the fastest pitch he’s thrown at the Triple-A level. Entering Wednesday night, only five of his 1,795 pitches thrown at Triple-A reached the 101 mph mark; four of his 13 pitches thrown on Wednesday eclipsed that speed.

Hopkins is the top pitching prospect in the Rays’ system and the No. 7 prospect overall. The 24-year-old appeared on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list.

Brody Hopkins turning heads as a relief pitcher

Brody Hopkins of Winthrop University attends the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field in Phoenix on June 21, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He was drafted in the sixth round (187th overall) by the Seattle Mariners in the 2023 MLB Draft, then was acquired by Tampa Bay as part of the Randy Arozarena trade by the Mariners at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.

He’s spent this entire season at the Triple-A level, but he didn’t start the year as a reliever. Through early August, Hopkins was primarily a starting pitcher. He posted a 5.96 ERA with a 1.89 WHIP, a .226 BAA and a 9.7 BB/9 in 19 starts in 2026.

On the other hand, as a reliever, Hopkins is pitching to a 2.25 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP, a .136 BAA and a 5.4 BB/9 in 12 appearances.

Hopkins officially transitioned into a relief role in the middle of August, one in which he has clearly flourished. Some believe that he’s even ready for an MLB call-up with the way he’s been pitching and the stuff he brings to the table.

Brody Hopkins could follow in Ty Johnson's footsteps

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Brody Hopkins (88) poses for a photo during media day at Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similarly, Rays’ right-hander Ty Johnson started the season as a starter before switching into a relief role. After 11 relief outings, he was then promoted to the Big Leagues and made his debut with Tampa Bay last weekend. Hopkins could be on the same trajectory with just a few weeks left of the regular season.

A post on X from @OPS_Baseball said the following about Hopkins’ outing:

“Brody Hopkins collected two more strikeouts tonight and sat 100.8 MPH on the 4-seam and hit 102.1 MPH. He also dropped in a ridiculous 88 MPH curveball for a backwards K. He looks ready to make an impact with the Rays.”

Brody Hopkins collected two more strikeouts tonight and sat 100.8 MPH on the 4-seam and hit 102.1 MPH. He also dropped in a ridiculous 88 MPH curveball for a backwards K. He looks ready to make an impact with the Rays. pic.twitter.com/ge0RnNsnbo — Running From The OPS (@OPS_BASEBALL) September 10, 2026

It may have only been across 12 appearances so far for just about a month, but Hopkins continues to turn heads. His .208 BAA overall this season is the best mark for any pitcher in the Rays’ system with 90+ innings pitched.

Hopkins is on another level as a reliever this year and has especially impressed over the past month or so upon his transition to the bullpen. He could very well be in the mix to make his MLB debut at some point, with Tampa Bay sitting just three games ahead in the American League East. Either way, Hopkins has proven that he is ready for an MLB call-up.