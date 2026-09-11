Freddy Peralta Has Work To Do To Improve Free Agent Outlook

The Tampa Bay Rays were one of several teams that were on the lookout for some help in the rotation ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

They were linked to Tarik Skubal, but the Detroit Tigers traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, so it meant the Rays had to pivot. To upgrade their rotation, they decided to take a shot on Freddy Peralta.

An All-Star in 2025 with the Milwaukee Brewers, he was acquired by the New York Mets in the offseason. It wasn’t a move that panned out, as Peralta had a 4.99 ERA and negative bWAR before being traded to Tampa Bay.

An impending free agent, the veteran righty is motivated to perform at a high level so that he can maximize his earnings this winter in free agency. Right now, his market isn’t expected to produce a lucrative multi-year deal, in the opinion of MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Freddy Peralta receives underwhelming free agency prediction

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Peralta has pitched better recently, and if he can continue this recent stretch (18 innings, two runs) through the remainder of the regular season and into October, he could salvage a free agency that right now looks more likely to net a one-year make-good deal than a nine-figure bonanza,” Passan wrote.

The Rays’ coaching staff was working with Peralta to tweak his mechanics a bit, looking to get him back to the extension and arm angle that he had with the Brewers compared to where things were with the Mets.

Those adjustments, along with a revamp of his pitch mix, have started to yield some incredible results on the mound. Peralta has three straight starts in which he has thrown at least six innings and allowed one or fewer earned runs.

After a disastrous start to his tenure with Tampa Bay, which included having to make starts at Coors Field and Sutter Health Park, two hitter havens, Peralta has really started to find his way. He had a 7.17 ERA in his first four outings with the team and has a 1.00 ERA in his three outings since.

Freddy Peralta has golden opportunity to improve value

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This more closely resembles the dominant version of Peralta that was on display in 2025, when he led the National League with 17 victories and had a bWAR of 5.5.

Anyone who thought the performance might be a bit of good luck, given the below-average offenses the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets have, shutting down the Atlanta Braves on their home field is an awesome accomplishment.

Peralta is going to be pitching in front of a lot of eyes down the stretch and into the postseason. Helping the Rays secure an American League East title and home-field advantage in the playoffs will certainly help build up his resume entering free agency.