Rays Ceiling Has Improved With Freddy Peralta Excelling

The Tampa Bay Rays had their full starting rotation intact for a few hours before another injury occurred.

They activated Griffin Jax to make a start against the New York Mets, and in the next game, Shane McClanahan pitched five innings against the Texas Rangers in a loss. For the second time in as many outings against the American League West foe, McClanahan came away injured.

The first time around it was mid-back soreness that landed him on the injured list. This time, he is dealing with left forearm tightness, a much more ominous injury. However, what also differs this time is that the Rays have a pitcher capable of stepping up and performing as the No. 3 with upside: Freddy Peralta.

Acquired from the Mets ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Peralta struggled during his time in Queens. He had a 4.99 ERA and negative bWAR before being on the move, but if there was a team that could get him back to the form he showed in 2025, it is Tampa Bay.

Freddy Peralta is rolling for Rays on the mound

Sep 8, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Peralta was an All-Star, leading the NL with 17 wins and producing a 5.5 bWAR. It took a little while, as the coaching staff made some adjustments with him on the mound, but things are starting to pay off.

In what could be a World Series preview, the Rays went on the road to start a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves. Peralta took the ball in Game 1 and set the exact kind of tone the team was hoping for.

He fired six strong innings, allowing only one earned run on five hits and one walk, along with two strikeouts. Some mechanical tweaks have him in the zone with more regularity, as he threw 59 of 92 pitches for strikes during this outing.

Losing McClanahan is a tough blow, but Peralta finding his stride is going to help make up for it. This is the third consecutive start that he has more closely resembled his former All-Star self, stabilizing the team’s bullpen just as they hoped he would.

The Braves were the third straight team that Peralta threw at least six innings and allowed one or fewer runs against. It could not have come at a better time because he was pitching himself out of the mix for a spot in the playoff rotation through his first four outings.

On the road against the Colorado Rockies and Athletics and then a home and road game against the Baltimore Orioles, Peralta had a 7.17 ERA across 21.1 innings, allowing 17 earned runs on 23 hits and six walks, also serving up five home runs.

The tweaks that have been made are now paying off. He will elevate this team to another level, performing like this behind All-Stars Drew Rasmussen and Nick Martinez.