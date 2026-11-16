Freddy Peralta May Have Priced Himself Out of Rays Range

The Tampa Bay Rays made a few big moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline this summer, including the acquisition of starting pitcher Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets.

When the Rays landed him, many people thought if any team was going to get him back on track and bring out the 2025 version of him who was an All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers, it would be Tampa Bay. Its staff has done a wonderful job of getting the most out of pitchers, and Peralta ended up being no different.

After a tough start to his tenure with the Rays, which included some brutal conditions for even the best pitchers, at Coors Field and Sutter Health Park, Peralta really started to figure things out.

He began relying on his changeup more often, and slight adjustments to his mechanics were made. The changes paid dividends, with Peralta performing like an ace down the stretch, which could have priced himself out of a return to Tampa Bay.

Freddy Peralta predicted to land massive contract

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts while walking to the dugout during the third inning in game three of the 2026 World Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) shared some projections for the best free agents in MLB. Peralta, who is the No. 2 ranked player on Bowden’s list, is projected to cash in on a massive contract.

He has predicted the veteran righty to land a five-year, $140 million deal, which almost certainly takes the Rays out of the running for him. Drew Rasmussen, who had his $20 million team option picked up by Tampa Bay this offseason, is set to receive the highest single-year salary in franchise history if he remains with the team.

Knowing that, it is virtually impossible to envision the team taking on a second player, let alone another starting pitcher, who would be making $28 million annually. The Rays are under new ownership and coming off a very successful campaign, but that doesn’t mean they will all of a sudden start spending at the top of the free agent market.

That massive contract prediction was certainly earned by Peralta with how well he threw the ball to help Tampa Bay win the American League East and AL Pennant. Over his final six regular-season starts, he went 5-0, and the team won all six games he started.

He had a 0.79 ERA across 34 innings with 27 strikeouts and nine walks, surrendering only one home run and three earned runs. In the postseason, he had a 2.95 ERA across five appearances and 21.1 innings pitched.

Peralta was the ALCS MVP, and he allowed only two earned runs over his first four postseason outings before giving up five runs to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the World Series.