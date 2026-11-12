Rays Could Shockingly Make Outfielder Available for Trade

Did winning an American League pennant change how the Tampa Bay Rays are going to operate this offseason?

That, and a new ownership group, have some people believing the Rays will spend a little more this winter. They aren’t going to go on a massive spending spree, but increasing their payroll flexibility beyond where it has been the last few years remains a possibility.

The first sign of that is the president of baseball operations, Erik Neander, already saying the team plans to have Drew Ramsussen and his $20 million option anchoring the rotation in 2027. He would be the first player to make $20 million individually in franchise history.

Always known as a forward-thinking organization that would take advantage of any margin they could find, Tampa Bay is a team to watch on the trade market according to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required), with outfielder Jonny DeLuca the player to keep an eye on.

Jonny DeLuca is excellent trade chip for Rays

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jonny DeLuca (21) makes a catch for an out of the ball hit by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (not pictured) during the tenth inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“In a thin market for offense, Tampa Bay might consider trading Jonny DeLuca to open center field for Victor Mesa Jr., according to people briefed on the Rays’ thinking who were not authorized to publicly discuss the team’s plans,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.

Under team control for three more years, it would be surprising to see the Rays move DeLuca. But, given the current crop of free agents and uncertainty surrounding the labor stoppage, he could generate a good amount of interest on the trade market.

Some of his potential flashed in 2026 when he hit 11 home runs and stole 17 bases. In the playoffs, he supplanted veteran Cedric Mullins as the starting center fielder, where he grades out as an above-average defender.

If the team can address weaknesses elsewhere, moving DeLuca makes sense. They have a ready-made replacement in Victor Mesa Jr., another breakout performer from this past season, and several excellent prospects knocking on the door of the Big Leagues.

Notes from GM Meetings:

— Alec Bohm/NY teams

— Rays trade possibilities

— Randal Grichuk

— Teruaki Sato/Rangers

— Jarren Duran

Story w/ @Ken_Rosenthal: https://t.co/00RIRMpKZc — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) November 12, 2026

Jacob Melton, who was acquired from the Houston Astros last offseason as part of the Brandon Lowe three-team trade that sent him to the Pittsburgh Pirates, looks ready for a Major League look. Star prospect Theo Gillen isn’t far behind after a monster 2026 campaign.

With Chandler Simpson locked in at left field as a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger Award finalist, Tampa Bay all of a sudden has a surplus of outfielders, a positional group that was a massive need at this point last year.

The Rays aren’t necessarily shopping DeLuca, but if an offer comes along that they like, they have the pieces in place to compensate for his loss.