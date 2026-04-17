How to Watch Rays Against Pirates in Series Opener: Television, Stream, Radio

The Tampa Bay Rays will be remaining on the road this weekend to start a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. With both teams playing better than expected so far, this should be a fun series.

Following a mediocre start to the season, the Rays have now won six straight games and are in first place in the American League East. Tampa Bay being on a six-game winning streak and sweeping both the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox has helped prove that they are an early contender this year.

For the Pirates, they were a team that was aggressive by their standards this winter to try to improve. So far, the results for them have been good, and they are finally able to score some runs.

One of the players they brought in was former Rays slugger Brandon Lowe. That was a significant decision for Tampa Bay, and it helped them restock their farm system a bit.

Now, with both teams playing well and the Rays on an extended winning streak, this should be a fun matchup. Here’s how to watch the series opener on Friday night.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

When: Friday April 17th, 6:45 PM EST

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Television: Apple TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for the Rays will be right-hander Nick Martinez. So far, the results have been good for their free agent acquisition this season, and he has provided them with exactly what they could have hoped for.

In three starts this season, he has yet to factor in a decision, but the team has done well in games that he has taken the hill. So far, he has totaled a 2.16 ERA in 16.2 innings pitched, and that is some strong production.

Taking the mound for the Pirates will be their young pitcher, Bubba Chandler. There is a lot of hype surrounding the right-hander, and he will be a key player for the team for years to come. So far this season, he has totaled a 0-1 record and 3.86 ERA. Going deep into games has been a bit of an issue for him, with 5.1 innings being the most in his three starts, and twice not reaching the five-inning mark.

Overall, this should be a fun series between two teams looking to prove that they are contenders.