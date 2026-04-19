How to Watch Rays vs Pirates in Series Finale: Preview, Television, Stream, Radio

The Tampa Bay Rays, coming off a long extra innings win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, will be facing off in the rubber game on Sunday afternoon with a chance to win their third straight series.

Following another win on Saturday in a thriller, the Rays have continued to play good baseball of late. They are now winners of seven of their last eight games, and remain in first place in the American League East.

On Saturday, the game was actually moved up because of impending weather, but even the time change didn’t stop them from having a lengthy delay. While it was a great pitching matchup with Drew Rasmussen facing Paul Skenes, neither factored in the decision, and by the time the game was over, it felt like neither one of them had even pitched in the game.

In the 13th inning, it was Cedric Mullins who hit what ended up being the game-winning two-run home run for the Rays, helping them win their 12th game of the season. This was a fun back-and-forth matchup, and Sunday should be a good game. With the series on the line, here’s how to watch.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

When: Sunday, April 19th, 2026, 1:35 PM EDT

Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, PA

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Taking the mound for Tampa Bay with the series on the line will be their former All-Star southpaw, Shane McClanahan. Coming off his first win in two years, he will now be looking to build momentum off that and continue his way back.

It was hard to know what to expect from McClanahan coming into the year after missing so much time, but the results have been decent so far. While there have been some control problems at times that have played a part in the starts getting cut short, he has totaled a 3.95 ERA, which is very respectable. So far, he has only been able to pitch five innings once this year, and coming off a 13-inning game, some length would be ideal.

For the Pirates, their talented pitching staff will be sending Mitch Keller to the mound. The right-hander has been very good this year with a 1-1 record and 2.86 ERA in four starts.

With another good pitching matchup set for Sunday, this should be a good one with the series on the line.