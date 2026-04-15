Rays Star Gets First Win in Over 1,000 Days Beating White Sox

Normally, not much is made over a victory by a team in mid-April, but when the Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Chicago White Sox in their series opener, it was a special one for starting pitcher Shane McClanahan, who got pushed back to this game with Drew Rasmussen's return to the rotation.

The two-time All-Star is back on the mound this year for the first time since August 2023. He dealt with Tommy John surgery and a nerve issue in his elbow that kept him sidelined for more than two seasons.

This offseason, he was deemed healthy, and he was able to ramp up his activity throughout spring training. He made it through the exhibition season and was on the Opening Day roster, ready to help the team win.

Against the White Sox, he accomplished something he had not done in 1,033 days: being the winning pitcher on record. The Rays won 8-5, and he picked up his first victory since June 16, 2023, when he defeated the San Diego Padres 6-2.

Shane McClanahan emotion picking up win over White Sox

Mar 31, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

“I kind of blacked out after that third out in the fifth inning, and just feel like the last three years of emotions between the surgeries and passing of my dad and just let it out. It was probably the adrenaline dump and emotional release that I’ve had in my entire life. Very thankful to be here talking to you guys after 1,000 days,” McClanahan said after the win, via Andy Martinez of MLB.com.

It was a hard-fought victory for the talented lefty. He surrendered a three-run home run to Everson Pereira in the bottom of the third inning that cut the Rays’ lead to one run. A walk to Edgar Quero followed, making everyone a little nervous.

McClanahan buckled down, striking out Colson Montgomery next and getting Derek Hill to ground out two batters later to end the inning. But, with his pitch count on the rise, there was a lot of work to do to be in a position to earn the victory.

He knew the task that was at hand and stepped up. The Chicago lineup was retired in order on 10 pitches in the fourth inning. To start the fifth, Munetaka Murakami and Pereira were retired on six pitches before a seven-pitch battle with Quero that resulted in a groundout.

It wasn’t the prettiest start, but McClanahan made it through the five innings needed to be eligible for the win, and a short time later, the bullpen was able to finish off the victory.

#Rays Shane McClanahan after his 5-inning outing and first win in 1,033 days (via https://t.co/cU6CYm37Fp postgame)



“Some days you don’t think you’re going to get to this point again,” McClanahan said. “I’m proud of who I’ve turned into and the work that I’ve put in, and I know… pic.twitter.com/qMTWvMDdg4 — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) April 15, 2026

Walking off the mound after that fifth inning, he celebrated with backup catcher Hunter Feduccia, who was on the receiving end of some unbridled emotional release.

“Feddy goes, ‘You punched my hand so hard.’ I go, ‘Dude, I don’t remember. I’m sorry if I did,'” McClanahan said while smiling.

“I’m pretty happy, pretty proud of myself. My mom might watch this, so I love you and thank you for being my biggest supporter and fan and can’t wait to get back and see you. I’m going to give this ball to her.”

There is still plenty of work to do for McClanahan to regain his All-Star form, but getting this monkey off his back has to feel good. Flashes of the All-Star version of himself are shown in starts, and Tampa Bay is certainly happy to have him back.