Kevin Cash Surprisingly Beaten Out for First Half AL Manager of the Year

The Tampa Bay Rays were one of the most surprising teams in baseball during the first half of the season.

Entering the year, they had low expectations. Many people predicted they would finish in last place in the American League East, failing to compete with their peers such as the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays, who all spent a lot more money in the offseason.

Entering the All-Star break, the Rays turned those predictions upside down. They had the best record in the AL at 56-38, leading the Yankees by three games in the AL East. A lot of credit should be given to the coaching staff, led by manager Kevin Cash, for how well Tampa Bay has performed.

However, the team’s stellar production isn’t enough for Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) to name Cash as the AL Manager of the Year in the first half. The Tampa Bay leading man was second, behind Will Venables of the Chicago White Sox.

Will Venable beats out Kevin Cash for AL Manager of Year in first half

Jun 12, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) and Chicago White Sox manager Will Venable (1) before the teamÕs game at Rate Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is certainly a strong selection. The White Sox had even lower expectations than the Rays coming into the 2026 season, finishing Venable’s first season as manager of the squad with 102 losses. That was a 19-game improvement over 2024, when they broke the single-season record with 121 losses.

In the midst of three straight 100-loss campaigns, Chicago would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. A postseason berth and potential AL Central title would put Venable in historic company.

It will be interesting to see if the White Sox can keep this up because they are way ahead of schedule. Will the front office change course and add to the roster to make a push, or will they continue ahead with the original plan regardless of how the second half starts?

Given where they currently stand, Cash catching Venable in the AL Manager of the Year race is going to take some work. However, if he can help lead Tampa Bay to a division title for the first time since 2021, he will give the Chicago manager a run for his money.

Kevin Cash has strong resume for AL Manager of the Year Award

Jun 13, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) speaks to fans before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cash deserves strong consideration for the award for how well he has navigated some shortcomings and injuries this season. The starting pitching depth has been tested right from the start, with Ryan Pepiot missing the entire season and his replacement, Joe Boyle, going down with an injury after three starts.

With Jesse Scholtens and Steven Matz joining them on the injured list, the Rays turned to Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour, who began the season in the bullpen, to fill out the rotation behind Drew Rasmussen, Nick Martinez and Shane McClanahan. Pitching coach Kyle Snyder deserves credit for their success as well.

Second base is a massive void in the lineup after Brandon Lowe was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of an offseason trade. The outfield has been better than in 2025, but still leaves something to be desired.

Despite that, Cash has consistently pushed the right buttons, helping make Tampa Bay a legitimate World Series contender.