Little Surprise in Which Rays Draft Pick Was Favorite of Analysts

The Tampa Bay Rays were in a great spot entering the 2026 MLB Draft with Lady Luck on their side during the lottery.

Despite having the seventh-best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick, the Rays made a big leap up the board. The Chicago White Sox were awarded the first pick, which they used on UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky.

It was Tampa Bay that defied the odds and landed the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. It was certainly unexpected to see both the White Sox and Rays atop their respective divisions when the 2026 MLB Draft got underway.

Their future outlooks are even better, adding such highly-touted prospects to their farm systems. And for Tampa Bay, it should come as no surprise that their selection, shortstop Grady Emerson, was the favorite draft pick for the franchise in the opinion of the analysts at MLB Pipeline.

Grady Emerson was favorite pick of Rays

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Argyle High School player Grady Emerson during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Tampa Bay got the No. 1 prospect on the MLB Pipeline Top 250 rankings with the second overall pick. No need to agonize over this one,” they wrote.

The Fort Worth Christian product is an all-world prospect. Throughout the evaluation process, the biggest knock against him was that he isn’t Kansas City Royals star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.; if that is the only negative, the player is doing something right.

Emerson transferred to Fort Worth Christian, where he was mentored by former Big Leaguer Rusty Greer, the same mentor that Witt had. A five-tool player, his ceiling is incredibly high because he can make an impact in every facet of the game.

And, expectations are already through the roof, as he is going to land on top 100 prospect lists across the industry, already being the No. 1 ranked player, ahead of outfielder Theo Gillen, in the Tampa Bay organization by some.

Grady Emerson in his senior year of high school across 42 games:



60 Hits | 27 XBH | 8 HR | 41 BB/5 K’s | 35 SB

.508 AVG | .634 OBP | .915 SLG | 1.549 OPS



The Rays are getting an INCREDIBLE talent 💪 pic.twitter.com/1WPLHGYWJ5 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 11, 2026

“Emerson had arguably the best future hit tool in the Draft with his history of strong swing decisions and all-fields power, and he could be a plus fielder at a premium position,” they added.

He has everything a team wants in a prospect when selecting this high in the draft. Power, contact, speed, defensive ability, base running; you name it, and Emerson possesses it in his 6-foot-3 frame.

The future is looking incredibly bright for the Rays, with Emerson and Gillen being arguably the most dynamic and talented 1-2 punch any organization has atop their prospect rankings in the sport.

Don’t be surprised to see Tampa Bay take an aggressive approach to the trade deadline with how deep and talented their prospect pool has become.