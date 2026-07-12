Why Grady Emerson Was Right Pick by Rays in 2026 MLB Draft

As the Tampa Bay Rays get set for the All-Star break, the team should be thrilled with what they have been able to accomplish so far. While the Rays are leading in the American League East right now, they also were able to have the second overall pick in the MLB Draft.

There are few franchises in all of sports that are able to do what Tampa Bay does. This is a team that has a low payroll in a sport where spending big is common.

The Rays operate with some savvy and tough decision-making, always keeping an eye toward the future. This sometimes results in the team having to make tough decisions when it comes to veterans, and Tampa Bay doesn’t always get it right.

However, with their ability to look toward the future, they are usually able to keep a good product on the field. Furthermore, with spending never being major for the team, a key reason why they are successful is because of their farm system.

With the second overall pick in the MLB Draft, the Rays were able to get a major boost to that farm system by selecting Grady Emerson.

Emerson Could Be Key Piece Going Forward

"Just an impeccable pure hitter with an elite track record." pic.twitter.com/gw8RqYmUaV — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) July 11, 2026

There were many who regarded Emerson as the top player in the draft, but with other top shortstop prospect Roch Cholowsky having a couple of years at UCLA under his belt, the Chicago White Sox elected to take him first.

This resulted in perhaps the most talented player in the draft falling to Tampa Bay at number two, and they should be very happy about that. While Emerson appears to be a pretty complete prospect, there is a lot to like about his hit ability at the plate.

Even though the power might be a concern right now, Emerson can get the bat on the ball at a high rate and make excellent contact. For a Rays team that prides themselves on getting the ball in play, he will fit in nicely.

Getting some help offensively was going to be key for the team, and Emerson can provide that. Even though he is still in high school, the long-term potential pairing of him and Junior Caminero on the left side of the infield could have Tampa Bay set up for a long time over there.

Overall, this was a strong selection and perhaps a little bit of a lucky one by the Rays.