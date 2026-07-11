Absolutely Biggest Need the Rays Must Address in the MLB Draft

With the MLB Draft coming up for the Tampa Bay Rays, the team will be in a strong position to land an impact player with the second overall pick.

It has been a fantastic season for the Rays so far in 2026. This is a team that has exceeded all expectations and arguably the team to beat in the American League right now.

While the payroll for Tampa Bay is still low, they always do a strong job of identifying and developing young talent. Furthermore, no matter where they are in the standings or what the outlook is for the team, they are always thinking ahead.

This past offseason, the team needed to get some new talent in their pipeline of prospects. They were able to address that with two notable trades. By dealing veterans Shane Baz and Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay added a plethora of new prospects.

Now, as the team looks toward being aggressive at the trade deadline, they might elect to move some of these players to help improve their chances of winning it all. However, the team as of now will be looking forward to getting a potentially new top prospect with the second overall pick.

Tampa Bay Can Address a Need

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) stands in the on deck circle before the game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Rays get set for the MLB Draft, they are in a great position to address a need for the franchise. When looking at the current needs of the team, help offensively up the middle is going to be paramount.

Former top prospect Carson Williams has been unable to live up to expectations as the future starting shortstop of the team so far. The young infielder has had a couple of different stints in the majors so far, but they haven’t panned out.

While he is still young and could improve, there is certainly a concern that he might be a flop as a prospect. With that being the case, the team should be seeking some help in that area.

Fortunately, this is a loaded class with shortstops, and the Rays will likely be landing the second-best one in the class. Currently, the top two players in the draft are expected to be Grady Emerson and Roch Cholowsky. Either one of these players would be a good addition for the team, and catcher Vahn Lackey could also be in the mix.

Overall, due to the team having such a high selection, any player they take could come in and be an impact player. However, the top need for the team does appear to be some help offensively.