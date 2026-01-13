Astros Veteran Infielder Is the Perfect Free Agent Fit for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have made several moves to reshape their roster for the 2026 season, but there are still some major question marks just over a month until spring training gets underway.

Plenty of changes have been made with the outfield, but the middle infield remains a major need. The team was on the lookout for help at shortstop coming into the offseason, but now they need a starting second baseman as well.

Trading Brandon Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team trade that included the Houston Astros could have a positive long-term impact on the team. Outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito are both high-upside players who will help in the near future.

But their outlook in 2026 is more bleak without Lowe as part of it. Adding more offense was a top priority for the franchise this winter, but they decided to move on from one of only four players who performed at an above-average level at the plate in 2025.

Ramon Urias is perfect fit for Rays in free agency

Sep 24, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias (29) throws the ball to first to record an out against the Athletics in the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With arbitration now out of the way, the Rays know how much more of a budget they have to spend. A large chunk of that should go toward a positional player, specifically someone who can help the middle infield.

One veteran who would make a ton of sense for Tampa Bay is Ramon Urias. Acquired by the Astros from the Baltimore Orioles ahead of the trade deadline in 2025, he was non-tendered by Houston with a projected salary of $4.4 million in arbitration.

For a player who produced 2.2 bWAR in 2026, the Rays could be getting quite a valuable steal if they were able to land Urias on a contract that paid his arbitration projection in 2026. Projections have 1.0 WAR being worth anywhere from $5-10 million on free agency this winter.

He has a career slash line of .257/.321/.403 with an OPS+ of 104, producing at a slightly above-average level with the bat in 1,856 career plate appearances.

Ramón Urías is a veteran free agent with 6 years of big league experience. Career 104 wRC+ hitter and has played all four infield spots.



Houston non-tendered him this offseason at an estimated ‘26 arb salary of $4.4M. His FA contract will likely be in that price range. pic.twitter.com/tC9geFkENK — Rays Metrics (@RaysMetrics) January 11, 2026

Urias also showed major improvements with his glove this past season. His +3 Run Fielding Value was in the 75th percentile in 2025. His +12 Defensive Runs Saved was tied for 23rd in all of baseball last season.

He was excellent all around the infield, which would provide manager Kevin Cash with some flexibility. Urias was +7 in 185 innings at second base and +5 in 638.1 innings while playing third base.

While he didn’t play there this past year, Urias also has experience playing shortstop, logging 419.1 innings there in his Big League career.

That kind of versatility is something the Rays have historically coveted. He would provide stopgap options at both middle infield spots and a capable backup at third base for Junior Caminero.

More Rays News: