Biggest Unresolved Concern for the Rays Before Opening Day

The Tampa Bay Rays are getting set for Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, and the roster is largely set. However, there are still a couple of issues that are unresolved.

With spring training coming to an end for the Rays on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the team will be ready to go on Thursday for Opening Day. Tampa Bay will be starting the season on a lengthy road trip due to concerns that Tropicana Field might have needed some extra time to be repaired.

Fortunately, the team will be back at home this year, while new ownership works to get a new stadium secured. It was a busy winter for the Rays as expected. Tampa Bay made a plethora of trades to try to get the most out of their roster and improve some areas of need. However, they didn’t address every position that figured to need some help, and that could be a concern for the team.

What is the Biggest Unresolved Issue for Rays?

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

While the Rays were an active team this winter, it was surprising that they didn’t address a position that has been an issue for them for the last couple of years. Offensive production behind the plate is something that has plagued Tampa Bay.

However, despite it being a problem, the team will be going into the season with Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes at the position. Both were on the team last year, but neither performed well on offense. However, there have been some encouraging signs from Fortes in that area this spring.

As the season gets ready to start, it will likely be Fortes getting the nod on Opening Day for the team based on what he was able to accomplish this spring. However, while a good spring is encouraging, it doesn’t mean that it will be sustained.

It is very possible that offensive production will continue to be an issue for the Rays at catcher, and that could result in the lineup looking a bit shorter. While they do have some promising prospects at the position, they aren’t on the major league roster to begin the year.

Hopefully, either of the two options will be able to provide some value offensively at the position, or a player like Dominic Keegan will be ready to debut soon. It is not easy to upgrade at catcher, and Tampa Bay has learned that the hard way.