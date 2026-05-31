Rays Get Back on Track Taking Series Finale Against Angels

The Tampa Bay Rays entered their series with the Los Angeles Angels on a low note.

They were just swept by the Baltimore Orioles, coming into the weekend on a four-game losing streak, which was their longest of the season to this point. The Rays were able to snap that streak in Game 1 against the Angels, winning 8-5 behind Nick Martinez.

Unfortunately, they were back in the loss column after Game 2, on the receiving end of a 14-3 blowout. That set up a rubber match on Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field, and Tampa Bay was able to get back to its winning ways.

The Rays came away with a 5-2 victory, winning their first series in a week. Before the sweep by the Orioles, they split two games at Yankee Stadium against the New York Yankees last weekend, as a three-game set was cut down because of a postponement.

Rays back to winning ways against Angels

May 30, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Yandy Diaz (2) scores a run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Scoring got started earlier for Tampa Bay. Designated hitter Yandy Diaz entered the game hitting a leadoff home run in two consecutive contests. He wasn’t able to extend that streak to three, but for the third time in as many games, someone did go deep in the first inning.

This time, it was first baseman Jonathan Aranda, who had a solo home run to stake the Rays to an early 1-0 lead. It was his 11th homer of the season, tying him with Diaz for the second most behind third baseman Junior Caminero, who has 13.

The Angels were able to tie the game in the top of the second, when Jose Siri scored on a wild pitch. Tampa Bay was scoreless in their turn at bat that inning, but was able to take the lead for good in the bottom of the third.

Victor Mesa recorded an RBI single, knocking in Aranda for the second run of the game. With the bases loaded, Cedric Mullins was the next batter up, and he drew a walk to push the lead to 3-1.

That is where the score would stay until the seventh inning, when Logan O’Hoppe hit a solo home run to cut the lead in half. The Rays would respond in the bottom, getting some insurance runs when Ben Williamson had an RBI single, and Diaz drew the second bases-loaded walk of the afternoon.

With a 5-2 lead, Bryan Baker was called upon in the ninth inning and recorded his 16th save of the year.

That successful save also earned Shane McClanhan his sixth win of the year. He was excellent again, going five innings and allowing only one run on four hits and zero walks, to go along with three strikeouts.

The talented lefty has not lost a decision since April 19, and the team improved to 8-3 in games that he has started in 2026.