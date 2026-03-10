Rays' Bullpen Could Have Multiple Roster Battles for Spots

As the Tampa Bay Rays continue to work through spring training, there are still a couple of potential positional battles for the team.

It has been a busy time for the Rays to start spring training. As the team prepares for the start of the season, some of their key players have left to perform in the World Baseball Classic. Having players playing on a worldwide stage is certainly a good thing for the franchise and is a nice indication of the talent that they have.

Furthermore, it is also giving some players more opportunities than they normally might not have had during spring training. For Tampa Bay, they will be hoping to get back on track in 2026 after missing the playoffs the previous two years.

This winter, they made a lot of moves, and the roster is going to look a bit different. One of the most notable decisions that the team made was to decline the team option on closer Pete Fairbanks. The veteran right-hander has been a key member of the bullpen for many years, and as the closer, a void has been created. Now, the team will likely be using a by-committee formula, which they have had success with in the past.

Position Battles in the Bullpen

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While all eyes will be on the health of Edwin Uceta as the season quickly approaches, there is some solid other talent on the roster for the unit. Currently, the top three are Griffin Jax, Garrett Cleavinger, and Bryan Baker. However, that does create a fair number of open spots for the unit, and that will need to be filled.

As spring training progresses, this will arguably be the place where the most fighting occurs for roster spots. While shortstop could be a battle between Taylor Walls and Carson Williams, and catcher between Hunter Feduccia and Nick Fortes, there could be a lot of moving parts in the bullpen.

Following the talented three that they have leading the way, there will be numerous other arms fighting for spots. Currently, with Uceta hurt, it figures to be Mason Englert, Hunter Bigge, Kevin Kelly, Cole Sulser, and Yoendrys Gómez in making the team.

A lot can obviously change between now and then, and it will be interesting to see how all of these pitchers perform during the remaining time of spring training. The bullpen could end up being a nice strength for the team, but a lot of the roles are yet to be defined.