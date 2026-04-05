Preview, How to Watch Rays vs Minnesota Twins in Series Finale

The Tampa Bay Rays will be back in action on Sunday after snapping their losing streak against the Minnesota Twins.

It has been a challenging start to the season for the Rays, but they were able to put together a strong performance on Saturday against the Twins. With the need for a win, they turned to southpaw Steven Matz, who provided them with an excellent start.

The left-hander went six innings, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks. Furthermore, he was able to generate a ton of swings and misses, totaling eight strikeouts. While the start by Matz was encouraging to see, the bullpen putting in three clean innings of work might have been even more important.

This is a unit that has been hit by injuries and ineffective performances so far, and the group will need to be better going forward. On Saturday, the combination of Cole Sulser and Mason Englert was excellent, and the Rays will need more of that going forward.

Also, the duo of Yandy Diaz and Jonathan Aranda continued to perform well, leading the lineup on Saturday. These two have arguably been the best in the lineup so far for the team, providing some excellent production.

Now, the Rays will be attempting to get their first series win of the year on Sunday. Here’s how to watch the finale.

Who: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins

When: Sunday, April 5th, 2:10 PM EST

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Television: MLB.TV, Rays.TV, Twins.TV

Yandy doing Yandy things pic.twitter.com/N0ho9O9VGu — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 5, 2026

Taking the mound for Tampa Bay in the series finale will be another free-agent signing this offseason, Nick Martinez. The right-hander put together a very strong outing in his first start of the campaign, and the team will be hoping to see him replicate that success.

On the mound for the Twins will be the young right-hander Simeon Woods Richardson, who also had a good season debut. This game is going to be another meaningful one for Tampa Bay, which will be trying to finish this road trip on a positive note. Securing a win on Sunday would result in them winning their first series of the year. Furthermore, it would also salvage a 4-5 record on the nine-game road trip, which would feel a lot better than being 3-6.

There is certainly the possibility that the team might be looking ahead a bit to getting home. However, this is an important early game for the group.