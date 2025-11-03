Rays Announce Major Roster Shakeup Designating 6 Players for Assignment
The MLB offseason has been underway for the Tampa Bay Rays for a few weeks after not qualifying for the playoffs. Now, it is ready to begin for the entire league with the Los Angeles Dodgers defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in an epic seven-game series to win the World Series.
The Rays have several major decisions to make in the near future, including club options on multiple players. Second baseman Brandon Lowe and closer Pete Fairbanks are both currently in limbo, but will likely have their options exercised.
Tampa Bay was busy on Monday, shaking up its roster as well. Looking to clear some space for offseason acquisitions, they announced six players have been designated for assignment.
Alex Faedo, Stuart Fairchild headline six Rays designated for assignment
Right-handed pitcher Alex Faedo and outfielder Stuart Fairchild are the biggest names to be let go. Both were arbitration-eligible, but the Rays opted to move on from them before even negotiating contracts.
Along with them, Tampa Bay announced right-handed pitchers Cole Wilcox, Caleb Boushley, Joey Gerber and Garrett Acton were all designated for assignment as well.
Faedo, who will turn 30 years old in November, was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in a trade after they designated him for assignment in January. He didn’t get on the mound for the Rays, missing the entire campaign because of shoulder inflammation.
Fairchild was on the move multiple times in 2025. He had spent the last three years with the Cincinnati Reds, but lost the numbers game in spring training and was traded to the Atlanta Braves.
28 appearances were made with the Braves before they traded him to Tampa Bay ahead of the deadline. Unfortunately, an oblique strain kept him from taking the field with the Rays at any point.
Speaking of the Reds, one of the reasons the Rays needed to clear space on their 40-man roster was so that they could add the recently acquired Ryan Vilade. Cincinnati traded the outfielder to Tampa Bay for cash considerations.
Players who were on the 60-day injured list also needed to be activated. That includes two-time All-Star Shane McClanahan, right-handed relief pitchers Hunter Bigge and Manuel Rodriguez and outfielder Jonny DeLuca.
McClanahan and Bigge are healthy heading into the winter. The same applies to DeLuca, but not to Rodriguez.
He underwent surgery in 2025 and is not expected to be ready for spring training. However, he should be back in the mix before the summer of 2026.