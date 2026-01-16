Rays Have Glaring Roster Hole That Needs To Be Fixed Before Spring Training

The Tampa Bay Rays have been a very busy team this offseason, but whether or not they are going to be able to compete in the American League East has yet to be determined.

So far this winter, the Rays have made moves that will both help and hurt them in 2026. This is nothing new for Tampa Bay, who always have to have an eye and a plan for the future with their low payroll. However, coming into the offseason, they were a team that wanted to contend next year.

While things could still change, as it currently stands, that seems unlikely. Even though the Rays had a positive run differential in 2025 and there is reason to like their pitching staff, this is a loaded division, and it’s going to be a challenge to keep up.

Fortunately, there is still time this offseason to improve, and interest in players like Ketel Marte and Jorge Polanco this winter could be an indication that they will make a move to improve. If they do, the need is pretty straightforward for them.

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report recently wrote about how each team could fix their biggest roster hole. For the Rays, it was to add a bat to improve the lineup.

Tampa Bay’s Lineup Should Be a Concern

Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Coming into the offseason, one of the main goals for the team was to improve offensive production in the outfield. They hope that they will have accomplished that with the signings of Jake Fraley and Cedric Mullins. However, the trading of Brandon Lowe this winter opened up a massive hole at second base.

While Richie Palacios is the favorite to be the starter, he is largely unproven. Replacing Lowe’s offensive production is going to be hard to do, considering he was one of the best sluggers at the position in 2025.

Furthermore, with second base now being an issue offensively, so are shortstop and catcher. Behind the plate, this is a team that has struggled to find any kind of success offensively for the last few campaigns now. At shortstop, while Taylor Walls is one of the best defenders at the position in baseball, he doesn’t bring much to the table offensively.

With three positions having significant question marks on offense, it is very clear that the team is going to need help in that area if they are going to compete in 2026.

